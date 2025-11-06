Wishing Well Benefit Concert, for the Well in the Desert

34600 Mission Hills Dr, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270, USA
Includes a free champagne reception, silent and live auctions, a sit down three course dinner, and a live Dinner Show with the Valley's premier performers.
Includes a free champagne reception, silent and live auctions, a sit down three course dinner, and a live Dinner Show with the Valley's premier performers. Tables seat 10.
Includes a free champagne reception, silent and live auctions, and a live Dinner Show with the Valley's premier performers.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing