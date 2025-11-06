Guiding Star Orange City

Hosted by

Guiding Star Orange City

About this event

Annual Gala

908 8th St SE

Orange City, IA 51041, USA

Gold Sponsor
Pay what you can

Price range for a Gold table sponsor is from $3,000-$4,999 you can add in extra amount if you decide you want to sponsor at a higher amount. Thanks!

Silver Sponsor
Pay what you can

Price range for a Silver table sponsor is from $1,000-$2,999 you can add in extra amount if you decide you want to sponsor at a higher amount. Thanks!

Bronze Sponsor
Pay what you can

Price range for a Bronze table sponsor is from $500-$999 you can add in extra amount if you decide you want to sponsor at a higher amount. Thanks!

Advertising
$350

Can't attend, but still would like to sponsor a table

Individual
$75
Add a donation for Guiding Star Orange City

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!