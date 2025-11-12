La Crescent Montessori & STEM School

Hosted by

La Crescent Montessori & STEM School

About this event

Valentine's Day Gala "For the Love of Books"

Wieser Park Pavilion - 1817 County Rd 6

La Crescent, MN

General Admission
$75

Registration includes appetizers, a buffet dinner and salad bar provided by Black Tie Catering, dessert, entry for one of our amazing Door Prizes, 2 Drink Tickets, 3 extra hours of bidding for silent auction items, game and raffles all evening!

Reserved Table for 8
$480
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Reserved table for 8 at a discounted price Of $60 per person. Table is guaranteed a door prize. Thank you for your generosity!

Volunteer Ticket
$60

This ticket is reserved for volunteers.

Add a donation for La Crescent Montessori & STEM School

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!