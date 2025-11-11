Holy Trinity Lutheran School

HTLS Blue & Gold Bash! January 31, 2026 6-9 p.m.

431 S Blvd

Edmond, OK 73034, USA

Lion's Pride Sponsorship
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Lion’s Pride Sponsorship

Includes Premium VIP Experience and Access at the Blue & Gold Bash
Show your Lion’s Pride with the highest level of recognition and visibility.

  • VIP Table for 6 with premier placement and preferred seating
  • Largest and most prominent logo placement on all event materials, signage, and social media
  • Verbal recognition during the event program
  • Event-day visibility opportunities as Entertainment, Bar, Presenting Sponsor, and more.
  • Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities and the VIP Experience

This level reflects the true leaders of our HTLS community—those whose generosity roars the loudest!

Blue Pride Sponsorship
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Blue Pride Sponsorship

Includes Premium VIP Experience and Access at the Blue & Gold Bash
Celebrate your school spirit with a prominent presence at the event.

  • VIP Table for 6 with preferred seating
  • Prominent logo and name placement in the event program, signage, and on social media
  • Recognition during the event program
  • Event-day visibility opportunities as Entertainment, Bar, Presenting Sponsor, and more.
  • Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities and the VIP Experience

A visible and valued way to support HTLS while joining in an unforgettable evening of community and celebration.

Gold Pride Sponsorship
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Gold Pride Sponsorship

  • Four tickets with preferred seating
  • Logo and name featured in the event program, signage, and on social media
  • Recognition during the event program
  • Event-day visibility opportunities as Entertainment, Bar, Presenting Sponsor, and more
  • Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities
Spirit Sponsor
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Spirit Sponsor

  • Two tickets with preferred seating
  • Logo and name featured in the event program and on social media
  • Recognition during the event program
  • Event-day visibility opportunities as Entertainment, Bar, Presenting Sponsor, and moreent or bar
  • Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities
General Admission - TWO TICKETS
$70
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

TWO TICKETS - Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

General Admission - TABLE FOR SIX
$180
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

SIX TICKETS (Full Table) - Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

General Admission - SINGLE TICKET
$40

ONE TICKET - Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

