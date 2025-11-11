HTLS Blue & Gold Bash! January 31, 2026 6-9 p.m.

Hosted by
About this event
Includes Premium VIP Experience and Access at the Blue & Gold Bash
Show your Lion’s Pride with the highest level of recognition and visibility.
This level reflects the true leaders of our HTLS community—those whose generosity roars the loudest!
Includes Premium VIP Experience and Access at the Blue & Gold Bash
Celebrate your school spirit with a prominent presence at the event.
A visible and valued way to support HTLS while joining in an unforgettable evening of community and celebration.
TWO TICKETS - Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
SIX TICKETS (Full Table) - Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
ONE TICKET - Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
TWO TICKETS - Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
TWO TICKETS - Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!