Breakwater Lighting Celebration

2 Bridge St

Old Saybrook, CT 06475, USA

Beacon Sponsor
$5,000

• Recognition as presenting sponsor in all press releases and event collateral

• Prominent logo placement on event signage, posters, and digital communications

• Opportunity to offer brief remarks during the ceremony

• Recognition in event photos, social media, and website

Harbor Sponsor
$2,500

• Prominent logo placement on event signage, posters, and digital communications

• Recognition during the ceremony

• Featured in event photos and social media

Lighthouse Sponsor
$1,000

• Logo on event signage and collateral

• Recognition in event photos and social media

Mariner Sponsor
$500

• Recognition on website

• Logo on event signage, posters, and promotional material

Compass Sponsor
$250

• Logo on event signage, posters, website, and promotional materials

Friend of the Light
$100

• Logo on event signage, posters, and promotional materials

