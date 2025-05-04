2025 Black Excellence Gala

Grants entry to the Gala September 13th 2025 But does not include access to the resort amenities and activities. Each Ticket Is $120.00 Per Person. Which Covers Meet and Greet , Dinner, Awards ceremony and live R&B performances. Dress Code Required. Cash Bar Only. All Sales Are Final NO Refund
Calling All Vendors!
Join us for the Black Excellence Gala on September 13, 2025, at the luxurious Kalahari Resort in the Poconos!
Showcase your brand at this premier event—first come, first serve, so claim your spot early to avoid product overlap.
💼 Vendor Fee: $100 (until Sept 05, 2025) Vendors Will Be In The Event Space!
🚫 No alcohol, CBD, food, or dessert products (per resort policy).
📦 Vendors must bring their own table covers and stand-up banners only.
🎥 Please note: No live social media streaming during the concert—this event will be streamed exclusively on Reewind Digital Network.
⏰ Setup by 4:30 PM | Doors open at 5 PM
👗 Dress Code: Business Chic
Be part of a night celebrating Black excellence in style—spaces are limited! Vendors Fee Only No Meals Are Included. All Sales Are Final NO Refund
Teenagers Price 16 years old to 19 years old. No Fitted Caps Headbands Du Rags Or Tee Shirts, Bonnets Or Slides, Sweat Suits, Or Shorts. Dress Code Will Be Enforced. No Vapes
Special Offer – Black Excellence Gala 2025
Buy 2 Black Excellence Gala tickets and get the 3rd ticket FREE! Your $240 package includes Meet & Greet, Dinner for 3, the Awards Ceremony, and a live concert featuring Dave Tolliver, Monifah, Christopher Williams, and Big Bub. Don’t miss this unforgettable night of celebration, music, and elegance. Offer ends September 1, 2025.
