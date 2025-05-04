2025 Black Excellence Gala

Calling All Vendors!

Join us for the Black Excellence Gala on September 13, 2025, at the luxurious Kalahari Resort in the Poconos!



Showcase your brand at this premier event—first come, first serve, so claim your spot early to avoid product overlap.

💼 Vendor Fee: $100 (until Sept 05, 2025) Vendors Will Be In The Event Space!

🚫 No alcohol, CBD, food, or dessert products (per resort policy).

📦 Vendors must bring their own table covers and stand-up banners only.

🎥 Please note: No live social media streaming during the concert—this event will be streamed exclusively on Reewind Digital Network.

⏰ Setup by 4:30 PM | Doors open at 5 PM

👗 Dress Code: Business Chic



Be part of a night celebrating Black excellence in style—spaces are limited! Vendors Fee Only No Meals Are Included. All Sales Are Final NO Refund