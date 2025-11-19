INSPIRE Daddy Daughter Spa Day 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Merritt Island, FL 32952, USA
**Daddy FREE with this Paid Ticket
Exclusive VIP Upgrade includes:
Everything noted in the other packages noted below PLUS...
Priority Entry, Reserved Seating - Access to VIP‑only areas.
Upscale Dining Experience- Luxury Photoshoot & Royal touches to make every Daddy & Daughter feel like true VIP's
Every Daddy & Daughter will enjoy • Dinner • Dance • Games
Plus...
A keepsake craft created together
Daughters 1-10 Years Old
Mini Mani/Makeup
Hair Style /Dress Up
Royalty Review Fashion Show
Daughters 11-17 years old
Everything Above And...
Rejuvenating Facial
Mix & Make Mask/Face Jewels
**Daddy FREE with this Paid Ticket
Exclusive VIP Upgrade includes:
Everything noted in the other packages noted below PLUS...
Priority Entry, Reserved Seating - Access to VIP‑only areas.
Upscale Dining Experience- Luxury Photoshoot & Royal touches to make every Daddy & Daughter feel like true VIP's
Every Daddy & Daughter will enjoy • Dinner • Dance • Games
Plus...
A keepsake craft created together
Daughters 1-10 Years Old
Mini Mani/Makeup
Hair Style /Dress Up
Royalty Review Fashion Show
Daughters 11-17 years old
Everything Above And...
Rejuvenating Facial
Mix & Make Mask/Face Jewels
**Daddy FREE with this Paid Ticket
What's Included:
Every Daddy & Daughter will enjoy • Dinner • Dance • Games
Plus...
A keepsake craft created together
Daughters 1-10 Years Old
Mini Mani/Makeup
Hair Style /Dress Up
Royalty Review Fashion Show
Daughters 11-17 years old
Everything Above And...
Rejuvenating Facial
Mix & Make Mask/Face Jewels
Upgrade to VIP Admission for more...
**Daddy FREE with this Paid Ticket
What's Included:
Every Daddy & Daughter will enjoy • Dinner • Dance • Games
Plus...
A keepsake craft created together
Daughters 1-10 Years Old
Mini Mani/Makeup
Hair Style /Dress Up
Royalty Review Fashion Show
Daughters 11-17 years old
Everything Above And...
Rejuvenating Facial
Mix & Make Mask/Face Jewels
Upgrade to VIP Admission for more...
What's Included:
Every Daddy & Daughter will enjoy • Dinner • Dance • Games
Plus...
A keepsake craft created together
Daughters 1-10 Years Old
Mini Mani/Makeup
Hair Style /Dress Up
Royalty Review Fashion Show
Daughters 11-17 years old
Everything Above And...
Rejuvenating Facial
Mix & Make Mask/Face Jewels
Upgrade to VIP Admission for more...
What's Included:
Every Daddy & Daughter will enjoy • Dinner • Dance • Games
Plus...
A keepsake craft created together
Daughters 1-10 Years Old
Mini Mani/Makeup
Hair Style /Dress Up
Royalty Review Fashion Show
Daughters 11-17 years old
Everything Above And...
Rejuvenating Facial
Mix & Make Mask/Face Jewels
Upgrade to VIP Admission for more...
What's Included:
Every Daddy & Daughter will enjoy • Dinner • Dance • Games
Plus...
A keepsake craft created together
Daughters 1-10 Years Old
Mini Mani/Makeup
Hair Style /Dress Up
Royalty Review Fashion Show
Daughters 11-17 years old
Everything Above And...
Rejuvenating Facial
Mix & Make Mask/Face Jewels
Upgrade to VIP Admission for more...
What's Included:
Every Daddy & Daughter will enjoy • Dinner • Dance • Games
Plus...
A keepsake craft created together
Daughters 1-10 Years Old
Mini Mani/Makeup
Hair Style /Dress Up
Royalty Review Fashion Show
Daughters 11-17 years old
Everything Above And...
Rejuvenating Facial
Mix & Make Mask/Face Jewels
Upgrade to VIP Admission for more...
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!