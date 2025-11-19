Inspire Celebrating Self & Empowered Living Inc

Inspire Celebrating Self & Empowered Living Inc

INSPIRE Daddy Daughter Spa Day 2026

Cotton Candy Kids Salon~ 309 Magnolia Ave

Merritt Island, FL 32952, USA

VIP Admission Daughter 1-10 Years Old
$115

**Daddy FREE with this Paid Ticket


Exclusive VIP Upgrade includes:


Priority Entry, Reserved Seating - Access to VIP‑only areas.


Upscale Dining Experience- Luxury Photoshoot & Royal touches to make every Daddy & Daughter feel like true VIP's


Every Daddy & Daughter will enjoy • Dinner • Dance • Games

 Plus...  

A keepsake craft created together


Daughters 1-10 Years Old

Mini  Mani/Makeup

Hair Style /Dress Up

Royalty Review Fashion Show


Daughters 11-17 years old

Rejuvenating Facial

Mix & Make Mask/Face Jewels


VIP Admission Daughter 11-17 Years Old
$115

**Daddy FREE with this Paid Ticket


1st Daughter 1-10 Years Old
$95

**Daddy FREE with this Paid Ticket


Every Daddy & Daughter will enjoy • Dinner • Dance • Games

 Plus...  

A keepsake craft created together


Daughters 1-10 Years Old

Mini  Mani/Makeup

Hair Style /Dress Up

Royalty Review Fashion Show


Daughters 11-17 years old

1st Daughter 11-17 Years Old
$95

**Daddy FREE with this Paid Ticket


Every Daddy & Daughter will enjoy • Dinner • Dance • Games

 Plus...  

A keepsake craft created together


Daughters 1-10 Years Old

Mini  Mani/Makeup

Hair Style /Dress Up

Royalty Review Fashion Show


Daughters 11-17 years old

2nd Daughter 1-10 Years Old
$75

Every Daddy & Daughter will enjoy • Dinner • Dance • Games

 Plus...  

A keepsake craft created together


Daughters 1-10 Years Old

Mini  Mani/Makeup

Hair Style /Dress Up

Royalty Review Fashion Show


Daughters 11-17 years old

2nd Daughter 11-17 Years Old
$75

Every Daddy & Daughter will enjoy • Dinner • Dance • Games

 Plus...  

A keepsake craft created together


Daughters 1-10 Years Old

Mini  Mani/Makeup

Hair Style /Dress Up

Royalty Review Fashion Show


Daughters 11-17 years old

3rd Daughter 1-10 Years Old
$65

Every Daddy & Daughter will enjoy • Dinner • Dance • Games

 Plus...  

A keepsake craft created together


Daughters 1-10 Years Old

Mini  Mani/Makeup

Hair Style /Dress Up

Royalty Review Fashion Show


Daughters 11-17 years old

3rd Daughter 11-17 Years Old
$65

Every Daddy & Daughter will enjoy • Dinner • Dance • Games

 Plus...  

A keepsake craft created together


Daughters 1-10 Years Old

Mini  Mani/Makeup

Hair Style /Dress Up

Royalty Review Fashion Show


Daughters 11-17 years old

