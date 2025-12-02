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Breakdown Select

About this event

2025 Breakdown Select Youth Foundation's Holiday Event!

Attend Fundraising Dinner - Kids ticket
$75

1 kids ticket to the fundraising dinner.

Ticket includes:
Buffet dinner and soft drinks


Event date: Sunday, Dec 21, 2025

Event time: 6pm - 9pm
Event location: Tap Room
919 Franklin Ave, Garden City, NY 11530

Attend Fundraising Dinner - Adult ticket
$100

1 adult ticket to the fundraising dinner.

Ticket includes:
Buffet dinner and open bar


Event date: Sunday, Dec 21, 2025

Event time: 6pm - 9pm
Event location: Tap Room
919 Franklin Ave, Garden City, NY 11530

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