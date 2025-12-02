2025 Breakdown Select Youth Foundation's Holiday Event!

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About this event
1 kids ticket to the fundraising dinner.
Ticket includes:
Buffet dinner and soft drinks
Event date: Sunday, Dec 21, 2025
Event time: 6pm - 9pm
Event location: Tap Room
919 Franklin Ave, Garden City, NY 11530
1 adult ticket to the fundraising dinner.
Ticket includes:
Buffet dinner and open bar
Event date: Sunday, Dec 21, 2025
Event time: 6pm - 9pm
Event location: Tap Room
919 Franklin Ave, Garden City, NY 11530
$
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