Your General Admission ticket grants you a beautifully curated experience at our Sea of Courage Gala inside the breathtaking new Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium. Guests will enjoy:





• Full entry into the gala, surrounded by the serene beauty of the aquarium’s captivating exhibits.

• A thoughtfully crafted three-course gourmet meal, served during the main event.

• A refined cocktail hour to open the evening, offering handcrafted drinks, light conversation, and time to explore the stunning venue.



