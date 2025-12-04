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About this event
Your General Admission ticket grants you a beautifully curated experience at our Sea of Courage Gala inside the breathtaking new Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium. Guests will enjoy:
• Full entry into the gala, surrounded by the serene beauty of the aquarium’s captivating exhibits.
• A thoughtfully crafted three-course gourmet meal, served during the main event.
• A refined cocktail hour to open the evening, offering handcrafted drinks, light conversation, and time to explore the stunning venue.
Reserved Table – A Shared Evening of Elegance
Your Reserved Table offers an elevated experience at our Sea of Courage Gala, designed for those who wish to celebrate the evening surrounded by friends, family, clients, or colleagues. This exclusive package includes:
• All General Admission privileges—full entry to the gala, a three-course gourmet meal, cocktail hour, and the opportunity to enjoy the breathtaking new Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium.
• A private reserved table for 10 guests, ensuring your group enjoys the evening together in comfort and style.
• A complimentary bottle of wine presented at your table to enhance your dining experience.
A Reserved Table provides a perfect way to share this unforgettable night, while directly supporting the families and children whose courage inspires our mission.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!