Country Gala - Riding for the Future!

Hosted by
About this event
Includes dinner, dessert, water, coffee and tea.
$10 discount per ticket, includes 10 tickets, one reserved table, dinner, dessert, and non-alcoholic beverages for ten people. For groups of friends and family.
Includes 10 event tickets, 10 drink tickets, 10 raffle tickets, one reserved table with company logo, dinner, dessert, water, coffee and tea for 10. Acknowledgement in all print, news, radio and television media, and at the event presentation.
Good for one raffle ticket, drawing at the event. Must be present to win!
Raffle will be drawn at the event, must be present to win!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!