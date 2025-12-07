Ka’ōhao School Ohana

Ka’ōhao School Ohana

Ka’ōhao School Annual Gala 2026

266 Kaelepulu Dr

Kailua, HI 96734, USA

General Admission
$150

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Sponsor-A-Staff Member
$150

Give Back to the Teachers and Staff that Give their all for our Keiki. What a better way to honor them than with a night out!

Bronze Sponsorship
$750

-2 VIP Tickets with VIP‑Table Seating

-4 Drink Coupons per Ticket

-Small Logo on Mahalo Banner displayed around Lanikai and Kailua Town

-Recognition on Ka’ōhao’s website, newsletter and event program

-Live Mentions form MC during event

Silver Sponsorship
$2,500

-5 VIP Tickets with VIP‑Table Seating

-4 Drink Coupons per Ticket (20 total)

-Medium Logo on Mahalo Banner displayed around Lanikai and Kailua Town

-Reserved Table with Business Name

-Recognition on Ka’ōhao’s website, newsletter and event program

-Live Mentions form MC during event

Gold Sponsorship
$5,000

-10 VIP Tickets with VIP‑Table Seating

-4 Drink Coupons per Ticket (40 total)

-Large Logo on Mahalo Banner displayed around Lanikai and Kailua Town

-Reserved Table with Business Name

-Recognition on Ka’ōhao’s website, newsletter and event program

-Live Mentions form MC during event

Platinum Sponsorship
$10,000

-10 VIP Tickets with VIP‑Table Seating

-4 Drink Coupons per Ticket (40 total)

-10 Additional Tickets for our Teachers and Staff

-LARGEST Logo on Mahalo Banner displayed around Lanikai and Kailua Town

-Reserved Table with Business Name

-Recognition on Ka’ōhao’s website, newsletter and event program

-Live Mentions form MC during event

