Ka’ōhao School Annual Gala 2026

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Give Back to the Teachers and Staff that Give their all for our Keiki. What a better way to honor them than with a night out!
-2 VIP Tickets with VIP‑Table Seating
-4 Drink Coupons per Ticket
-Small Logo on Mahalo Banner displayed around Lanikai and Kailua Town
-Recognition on Ka’ōhao’s website, newsletter and event program
-Live Mentions form MC during event
-5 VIP Tickets with VIP‑Table Seating
-4 Drink Coupons per Ticket (20 total)
-Medium Logo on Mahalo Banner displayed around Lanikai and Kailua Town
-Reserved Table with Business Name
-Recognition on Ka’ōhao’s website, newsletter and event program
-Live Mentions form MC during event
-10 VIP Tickets with VIP‑Table Seating
-4 Drink Coupons per Ticket (40 total)
-Large Logo on Mahalo Banner displayed around Lanikai and Kailua Town
-Reserved Table with Business Name
-Recognition on Ka’ōhao’s website, newsletter and event program
-Live Mentions form MC during event
-10 VIP Tickets with VIP‑Table Seating
-4 Drink Coupons per Ticket (40 total)
-10 Additional Tickets for our Teachers and Staff
-LARGEST Logo on Mahalo Banner displayed around Lanikai and Kailua Town
-Reserved Table with Business Name
-Recognition on Ka’ōhao’s website, newsletter and event program
-Live Mentions form MC during event
