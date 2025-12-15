OAA Home and School Association

Hosted by

OAA Home and School Association

About this event

Fundraising Gala Sponsorship Tiers

183 Shelton Rd

Madison, AL 35758, USA

Visionary Partner
$5,000

VIP seating for eight, "The VIP Experience", premier logo placement, premier full-page souvenir booklet feature, & pre- and post-event social media/website recognition.

Impact Partner
$2,500

VIP seating for four, "The VIP Experience," prominent logo placement, full-page souvenir booklet feature, verbal recognition during the event, & pre- and post-event social media/website recognition.

Supporting Sponsor
$1,000

VIP seating for two, "The VIP Experience, full-page souvenir booklet feature, and social media/website recognition.

Community Sponsor
$500

Reserved seating for two, full-page souvenir booklet feature, and social media/website recognition

Add a donation for OAA Home and School Association

$

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