Start With One Step

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Start With One Step

About this event

Annual Gala 2026: Gilded Glamour

4200 Aiken Dr

Warrenton, VA 20187, USA

Solid Platinum: Heritage Table Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

The Pinnacle Legacy. Only 4 available. Includes a Front-Row VIP Table, a Full-Page Feature in our Physical Printed Program, and Live Podium Recognition during the event. Your business will be honored as a "Founding Partner" with permanent placement on our website.

24K Gold: The Ritz Table Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

The Gold Standard. Reserved Priority Table (10). Includes a Half-Page Feature in our Physical Printed Program, a Business Slideshow spotlight during the auction, and 5:00 PM VIP Reception entry.

Sterling Pair: Golden Hour VIP (2 Tickets)
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Premium Seating for Two. Includes 2 VIP tickets, 5:00 PM Golden Hour entry, and a listing in our Physical Printed Program’s "Garden of Gratitude."

The Golden Hour VIP Ticket (Solo)
$300

EXCLUSIVE 5:00 PM Entry. Includes the private VIP Happy Hour, signature 'Gilded' cocktail, and first bidding on the Silent Auction before General Admission entry.

Gilded Glamour (GA)
$200

6:00 PM Entry. Full access to the dinner buffet, Silent Auction, and DJ/Dancing on the gilded floor.

The Copper Seed (Returning)
$150
Available until Jul 4

Loyalty Rate. Exclusive for 2025 gala returning supporters. 6:00 PM Entry. Includes dinner, auction, and dancing. Rate expires July 4th.

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