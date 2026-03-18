Annual Gala 2026: Gilded Glamour

Hosted by
About this event
The Pinnacle Legacy. Only 4 available. Includes a Front-Row VIP Table, a Full-Page Feature in our Physical Printed Program, and Live Podium Recognition during the event. Your business will be honored as a "Founding Partner" with permanent placement on our website.
The Gold Standard. Reserved Priority Table (10). Includes a Half-Page Feature in our Physical Printed Program, a Business Slideshow spotlight during the auction, and 5:00 PM VIP Reception entry.
Premium Seating for Two. Includes 2 VIP tickets, 5:00 PM Golden Hour entry, and a listing in our Physical Printed Program’s "Garden of Gratitude."
EXCLUSIVE 5:00 PM Entry. Includes the private VIP Happy Hour, signature 'Gilded' cocktail, and first bidding on the Silent Auction before General Admission entry.
6:00 PM Entry. Full access to the dinner buffet, Silent Auction, and DJ/Dancing on the gilded floor.
Loyalty Rate. Exclusive for 2025 gala returning supporters. 6:00 PM Entry. Includes dinner, auction, and dancing. Rate expires July 4th.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!