Dallas Muslim Medical Alliance

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Dallas Muslim Medical Alliance

About this event

Annual Gala 2026 (Premium table of 10)

300 Reunion Blvd

Dallas, TX 75207, USA

Premium Table 4
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

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Premium Table 5
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

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Premium Table 6
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

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Premium Table 9
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

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Premium Table 10
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

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Premium Table 11
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

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Premium Table 18
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

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Premium Table 19
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

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Premium Table 20
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

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Premium Table 22
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

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Premium Table 23
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

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Premium Table 34
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

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Premium Table 35
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

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Premium Table 36
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

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Premium Table 37
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

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Premium Table 38
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

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Premium Table 39
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

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Premium Table 49
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

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Premium Table 50
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

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Premium Table 51
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

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Premium Table 52
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

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