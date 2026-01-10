Bok Kai Ambassador Banquet

Table for 8 Guests

Secure a full table for your group at the 146th Annual Bok Kai Hostess Gala. This ticket price covers admission and dinner for eight people.

Important Registration Instructions: During the checkout process, please use the "Notes" section to provide:

The names of all 8 guests at your table.

The individual entree choice for each guest (Chicken, Beef, or Vegetarian).

Your support helps preserve the historic traditions of the Marysville Chinese Community!