Marysville Chinese Community, Inc

Marysville Chinese Community, Inc

About this event

Bok Kai Ambassador Banquet

800 D St

Marysville, CA 95901, USA

Hostess Gala
$800
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Table for 8 Guests

Secure a full table for your group at the 146th Annual Bok Kai Hostess Gala. This ticket price covers admission and dinner for eight people.

Important Registration Instructions: During the checkout process, please use the "Notes" section to provide:

  • The names of all 8 guests at your table.
  • The individual entree choice for each guest (Chicken, Beef, or Vegetarian).

Your support helps preserve the historic traditions of the Marysville Chinese Community!

Individual Ticket
$100

Individual Ticket

Description: Join us for an evening of tradition and celebration at the 146th Annual Bok Kai Hostess Gala! Your individual ticket includes full admission to the event and a formal seated dinner.

Important Registration Instructions: To ensure your evening is perfect, please use the "Notes" section during checkout to provide:

  • Your individual entree choice (Chicken, Beef, or Vegetarian).
  • If you wish to be seated with specific guests who are purchasing tickets separately, please include their names and we will do our best to accommodate.

Your support helps preserve the historic traditions of the Marysville Chinese Community!

VIP Invited (Plus One)
$200
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

"This invitation includes admission and dinner for the honored guest and one additional companion."

