Annual Gala

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Grab your Single Ticket and join us for an unforgettable evening of inspiration, celebration, and community. Your ticket includes event admission and a front-row seat to powerful moments, special recognitions, and a high-energy experience you’ll be proud to be part of. Come dressed to impress, bring a friend, and be ready to support a great cause while making memories.
The Pink Royalty Table includes reserved seating for eight (8) guests, logo placement in the event program, and on-site signage recognizing your support. Sponsors also receive a full-page ad in the Souvenir Book, along with on-stage verbal recognition during the event.
Be the reason the room feels alive. The DJ Sponsor powers the music, energy, and unforgettable moments all night long. Includes logo placement in the program, event signage, and on-stage verbal recognition as our DJ Sponsor.
Put your brand in every smile. As our Photo Booth Sponsor, you’ll help guests capture the moment—and your support will be seen all night long. Includes logo placement in the program, signage at the photo booth, and on-stage verbal recognition.
Be the sponsor behind everyone’s favorite stop of the night. As our Dessert Bar Sponsor, you’ll help create a memorable guest experience while gaining visibility throughout the event. Includes logo placement in the program, dessert bar signage, and on-stage verbal recognition.
Help set the tone for the room. As our Centerpiece Sponsor, your support adds beauty and intention to every table while giving your brand visible recognition throughout the event. Includes logo placement in the program, table signage, and on-stage verbal recognition.
Be part of one of the most meaningful moments of the night. As our Award Sponsor, you help honor an individual making a difference while receiving visible recognition during the program. Includes logo placement in the event program and on-stage verbal recognition when the award is presented.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!