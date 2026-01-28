Young Actors Theatre

Raise the Paddle Campaign

195 E Douglas Ave

El Cajon, CA 92020, USA

$1,000 – The Standing Ovation
$1,000

7 left!

A gift at this level underwrites a young performer’s full season—classes, rehearsals, costumes, and performance opportunities. You’re helping a student find confidence, community, and a place where their voice truly matters.

$500 – The Spotlight
$500

7 left!

This gift supports high-quality instruction and mentorship, ensuring our youth have access to professional teaching artists, safe rehearsal spaces, and the tools they need to grow both onstage and off.

$250 – The Ensemble
$250

7 left!

Your generosity helps cover production costs like scripts, costumes, sets, and technical elements—making sure every child, regardless of financial circumstance, gets to shine as part of the team.

$100 – The Script
$100

7 left!

This level helps provide essential resources that bring our stories to life, from learning materials to rehearsal supplies that keep our programs accessible and engaging.

$50 – The Warm-Up
$50

7 left!

A gift of $50 supports scholarships and keeps our doors open to youth who might not otherwise have access to theater education.

$25 – The Applause
$25

7 left!

Every round of applause counts. This gift shows your belief in our young artists and helps sustain the programs that nurture creativity, confidence, and belonging.

