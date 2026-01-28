Raise the Paddle Campaign

Hosted by
About this event
7 left!
A gift at this level underwrites a young performer’s full season—classes, rehearsals, costumes, and performance opportunities. You’re helping a student find confidence, community, and a place where their voice truly matters.
7 left!
This gift supports high-quality instruction and mentorship, ensuring our youth have access to professional teaching artists, safe rehearsal spaces, and the tools they need to grow both onstage and off.
7 left!
Your generosity helps cover production costs like scripts, costumes, sets, and technical elements—making sure every child, regardless of financial circumstance, gets to shine as part of the team.
7 left!
This level helps provide essential resources that bring our stories to life, from learning materials to rehearsal supplies that keep our programs accessible and engaging.
7 left!
A gift of $50 supports scholarships and keeps our doors open to youth who might not otherwise have access to theater education.
7 left!
Every round of applause counts. This gift shows your belief in our young artists and helps sustain the programs that nurture creativity, confidence, and belonging.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!