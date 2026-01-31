25th Season Celebration Fundraiser at The Columns Museum

About this event
Includes entry to the June 13th 25th Season Celebration for one person. Please note the "TIP" included in your final transaction is OPTIONAL - if included, it is paid directly to Zeffy, the fee-free payment platform for nonprofits such as KSAP.
Donate $300 and receive one ticket to June 13th event and one complimentary ticket to each of our four 2026 Summer Concerts at Grey Towers Pool Pavilion ($125 value). Please note the "TIP" included in your final transaction is OPTIONAL - if included, it is paid directly to Zeffy, the fee-free payment platform for nonprofits such as KSAP.
Donate $600 and receive two tickets to June 13th event and two complimentary tickets to each of our four 2026 Summer Concerts at Grey Towers Pool Pavilion ($250 value). Please note the "TIP" included in your final transaction is OPTIONAL - if included, it is paid directly to Zeffy, the fee-free payment platform for nonprofits such as KSAP.
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