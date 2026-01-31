Kindred Spirits Arts Programs Inc

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Kindred Spirits Arts Programs Inc

About this event

25th Season Celebration Fundraiser at The Columns Museum

608 Broad St

Milford, PA 18337, USA

Individual Ticket
$100

Includes entry to the June 13th 25th Season Celebration for one person. Please note the "TIP" included in your final transaction is OPTIONAL - if included, it is paid directly to Zeffy, the fee-free payment platform for nonprofits such as KSAP.

Friend Sponsorship
$300

Donate $300 and receive one ticket to June 13th event and one complimentary ticket to each of our four 2026 Summer Concerts at Grey Towers Pool Pavilion ($125 value). Please note the "TIP" included in your final transaction is OPTIONAL - if included, it is paid directly to Zeffy, the fee-free payment platform for nonprofits such as KSAP.

Patron Sponsorship
$600

Donate $600 and receive two tickets to June 13th event and two complimentary tickets to each of our four 2026 Summer Concerts at Grey Towers Pool Pavilion ($250 value). Please note the "TIP" included in your final transaction is OPTIONAL - if included, it is paid directly to Zeffy, the fee-free payment platform for nonprofits such as KSAP.

Add a donation for Kindred Spirits Arts Programs Inc

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!