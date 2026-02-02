SW!NG OUT Workshop

Thursday Mar 19: 7:30 PM, Worcester

Conceived of by Caleb Teicher in collaboration with braintrust members Nathan Bugh, Latasha Barnes, Evita Arce, Macy Sullivan, and Eyal Vilner, SW!NG OUT is a thrilling performance featuring both improvised and choreographed Lindy Hop. No two shows are ever the same, so don't miss this unique experience! The evening culminates in an on-stage jam session that invites the audience to join in the fun!





If you add this ticket, Lindy Hopcats will distribute a ride share form to you. Please add this ride share ticket if you plan to participate, whether it's as a driver or a rider. We cannot guarantee a ride to all who request one, but we will do our best to facilitate carpooling. Please purchase your own ticket to see the show.



