SW!NG OUT Workshop

Thursday Mar 19: 7:30 PM, Worcester
Conceived of by Caleb Teicher in collaboration with braintrust members Nathan Bugh, Latasha Barnes, Evita Arce, Macy Sullivan, and Eyal Vilner, SW!NG OUT is a thrilling performance featuring both improvised and choreographed Lindy Hop. No two shows are ever the same, so don't miss this unique experience! The evening culminates in an on-stage jam session that invites the audience to join in the fun!
If you add this ticket, Lindy Hopcats will distribute a ride share form to you. Please add this ride share ticket if you plan to participate, whether it's as a driver or a rider. We cannot guarantee a ride to all who request one, but we will do our best to facilitate carpooling. Please purchase your own ticket to see the show.
Ticketing link: https://priorperformingartscenter.holycross.edu/event/swing-out-dance/
Saturday Mar 21: 12:30-2:30 PM
Min: 35$ Suggested: 40$
Designed for performance contexts such as competitions, jam circles, and shows, this class develops improvisational tools for making clear, confident choices in the moment.
Saturday Mar 21: 3:00-4:30 PM
Min: 30$ Suggested: 35$
See something in SW!NG OUT you loved? This class is audience-driven: submit your ideas when you purchase a ticket, and the instructors will teach the most popular—or the one they’re best suited to explore. You can also submit ideas to [email protected] or on our social media! Class examples include: steals & cuts, a move from the show, how to actually SW!NG OUT, flashy styling, …
Saturday Mar 21: 7-11:45 PM
Min: 15$ Suggested: 25$
Come dance the night away at the Abbey to the live tunes of the KS Swingtet!
7-8PM: Practice time with a beginner instructor on staff to help anyone with questions. Feel free to bring dinner or favorite board game if you want to just chill in the space!
8-11PM: Social dance with live music!
11-11:45: Late-ish night DJ set
Sunday Mar 22: 11:00-1:00 PM
Min: 35$ Suggested: 40$
This class draws directly from the partnered movement and inspirations of SW!NG OUT, breaking down moments from the show and translating them into tools you can use on the dance floor. Note that content will not overlap with the ‘Students Choice’ class.
Sunday Mar 21: 1:30-2:15 PM
Burning Questions? Now is the time to ask them! The instructors plan on discussing their experiences and inspirations for the SW!NG OUT show.
Sunday Mar 22: 2:30-4:30 PM
Min: 30$ Suggested: 35$
This class draws directly from the solo movement and ideas from SW!NG OUT, breaking down moments from the show and translating them into tools you can use on the dance floor. Note: this content will not overlap with the ‘Students Choice’ class content.
