Hosted by

Eaton Fire Survivors Network & Palisades Long Term Recovery Group

About this event

STATE OF THE REBUILD: Wildfire Fundraiser & Panels

4450 W Adams Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90016, USA

Fire Survivor
Pay what you can

Fire survivors and directly impacted community members are invited to participate at this level. If the suggested amount is a barrier, please give what you can. Your presence matters, and you are welcome.

Community (limited)
$50

We encourage you to support at the suggested $75, but we will provide a limited number of discounted tickets.

Community Ally
$75

Neighbors, friends, and members of the broader Los Angeles community.

Rebuild & AEC Biz
$125

Professionals in architecture, engineering, construction, planning, real estate, and related fields. This level is designed to underwrite survivor participation.

 

Group sponsorship begins at four tickets. Please contact us if you are interested in becoming a sponsor.

For Sponsors and Additional Supporters
Pay what you can

Sponsors can input their level. Additionally, this section is for those unable to attend but would like to support the campaign--which remains open through March 20th

 

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!