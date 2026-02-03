STATE OF THE REBUILD: Wildfire Fundraiser & Panels

About this event
Fire survivors and directly impacted community members are invited to participate at this level. If the suggested amount is a barrier, please give what you can. Your presence matters, and you are welcome.
We encourage you to support at the suggested $75, but we will provide a limited number of discounted tickets.
Neighbors, friends, and members of the broader Los Angeles community.
Professionals in architecture, engineering, construction, planning, real estate, and related fields. This level is designed to underwrite survivor participation.
Group sponsorship begins at four tickets. Please contact us if you are interested in becoming a sponsor.
Sponsors can input their level. Additionally, this section is for those unable to attend but would like to support the campaign--which remains open through March 20th
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!