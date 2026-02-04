Integrity Grove Foundation

Hosted by

Integrity Grove Foundation

About this event

IGLA Annual Light it Up Blue Gala

CoLab Gardens

53 SW Linden St, Stuart, FL 34997, USA

General Admission
$175

Admission includes an elegant evening of dinner, dancing, and an open bar, along with the opportunity to bid on a curated selection of auction items benefiting our mission.

Table Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Sponsorship includes general admission, recognition on the IGLA website and social media, company logo/name featured in the event program, and a reserved table for eight guests.

Spectrum Supporter Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Sponsorship includes general admission for ten guests, recognition and advertising throughout the IGLA Gala, visibility on the IGLA website and social media, and a reserved table for ten.

Beacon of Blue presenting Sponsor
$7,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Recognition as the Presenting Sponsor of the Light It Up Blue Gala, including prominent logo placement across all event materials, website, and social media. Sponsor will have the opportunity to make opening remarks during the event and enjoy a reserved VIP table for ten, with general admission included.

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