IGLA Annual Light it Up Blue Gala

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About this event
53 SW Linden St, Stuart, FL 34997, USA
Admission includes an elegant evening of dinner, dancing, and an open bar, along with the opportunity to bid on a curated selection of auction items benefiting our mission.
Sponsorship includes general admission, recognition on the IGLA website and social media, company logo/name featured in the event program, and a reserved table for eight guests.
Sponsorship includes general admission for ten guests, recognition and advertising throughout the IGLA Gala, visibility on the IGLA website and social media, and a reserved table for ten.
Recognition as the Presenting Sponsor of the Light It Up Blue Gala, including prominent logo placement across all event materials, website, and social media. Sponsor will have the opportunity to make opening remarks during the event and enjoy a reserved VIP table for ten, with general admission included.
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