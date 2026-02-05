Winter Abundance Gathering: Seed & Scion Exchange

Registration is FREE & helps us plan. What to Bring:

Gallon zip-top plastic bags to put your scions in so they stay fresh, (include your name on it in case you lay it down and forget)

Painters or masking tape to label your scions

Permanent Marker to write on your tape

Notebook & pen to take notes

A handled tote to carry them all in (with your name & number on it)

Scions and Plants to share from your home. Including divisions, tubers, bare-root plants, and seeds of common and unusual fruits, berries, nuts, vegetables, and herbs.

Scion wish list (based on fruit tastings, research, your chill-hours, pollination, and ability to root or compatibility with rootstocks for grafting)