Winter Abundance Gathering: Seed & Scion Exchange

Anderson Valley Grange #669

9800 Highway 128, Philo, CA 95466

2026 Winter Abundance Fast Pass Ticket
Free

Registration is FREE & helps us plan. What to Bring:

  1. Gallon zip-top plastic bags to put your scions in so they stay fresh, (include your name on it in case you lay it down and forget)
  2. Painters or masking tape to label your scions
  3. Permanent Marker to write on your tape
  4. Notebook & pen to take notes
  5. A handled tote to carry them all in (with your name & number on it)
  6. Scions and Plants to share from your home. Including divisions, tubers, bare-root plants, and seeds of common and unusual fruits, berries, nuts, vegetables, and herbs.
  7. Scion wish list (based on fruit tastings, research, your chill-hours, pollination, and ability to root or compatibility with rootstocks for grafting)
  8. We accept Cash, Credit/Debit cards, Apple Pay or Google Pay
Apple (bare root): ‘Geneva 890’ Rootstock
$7

60–70%% of full sized apple tree. Superior to M.7, MM.106, and MM.111.
Fireblight and wool apple aphid resistance


Apple (bare root): ‘Bud 9’ Rootstock
$7

#10
30 t0 40% 0f standard
Needs support
Very precocious 
Needs water

Apple (bare root): ‘MM 111’ Rootstock
$7

# 97
80% of standard
Drought tolerant 
Might sucker
Possible burr knot

Pear (bare root): ‘OHF # 333’ Rootstock
$7

OHF # 333  # 10

OHF stands for Old Home x Farmington
65-70% standard 
Fireblight resistance
Any soil

Pear (bare root): 'OHF 97’ Rootstock
$7

# 10
80% standard
Fireblight resistance

Plum: 'Myrobalan 29C’ Rootstock
$7

Myro 29C  #10
Good for EU and asian plums, peaches
80% of standard 
A little suckering 
Oak root fungus susceptible

Plum (bare root): 'Mariana 2624' Rootstock
$7

Mariana 2624  #10
60% 0f  standard 
Plumes, apricot  , ( not peaches )
Suckers
Bacterial canker susceptible  

Plum (bare root): 'Adara’ Rootstock
$7

#5
80% of standard
Mostly used with cherries
But most other prunus compatible 

Plum (bare root): 'M 40'Rootstock
$7

#10
Mostly used with prunes
But  possible with asian plums and , apricots 
80% standard 
Minimal suckering 
Possible resistance to bacterial canker

