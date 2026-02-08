South Carolina Toastmasters D58

South Carolina Toastmasters D58

Support the South Carolina Toastmasters D58 2026 Spring Conference

Hilton Greenville 40 Orchard Park Dr

Greenville, SC 29615, USA

Memorial Insert
$25

A one liner in the commemorative program to remember a loved one/someone special

Honorarium Insert
$25

A one liner in the commemorative program to honor a loved one/someone special

Business Card size
$25

Advertisements / Club / Business Marketing in the program book

Advertisement size ¼ page (4”x2 ½”)
$50

Advertisements / Club / Business Marketing in the program book

Advertisement size ½ page (4”x5”)
$75

Advertisements / Club / Business Marketing in the program book

Advertisement size Full Page (8”x10”)
$150

Advertisements / Club / Business Marketing in the program book

Advertisement size Back Cover
$300

Advertisements / Club / Business Marketing in the program book

Contest Trophies
$50

Spring Conference donation. Goal - $1,600

Audio Visual Stage Microphones / Rental Equipment
$50

Spring Conference donation. Goal - $6,000

Hospitality Suite Refreshments
$50

Spring Conference donation. Goal - $500

Friday night decorations (centerpieces)
$50

Spring Conference donation. Goal - $200

Saturday decorations (centerpieces)
$50

Spring Conference donation. Goal- $200

Saturday night banquet decorations (centerpieces)
$50

Spring Conference donation. Goal - $500

Saturday night banquet Picture Backdrop (15’X10’)
$50

Spring Conference donation. Goal - $350

Conference Program Design and Printing
$50

Spring Conference donation. Goal - $1,000

Videography for International Speech Contest
$50

Spring Conference donation. Goal - $600

Registration / Welcome Package
$50

Spring Conference donation. Goal - $300

Cocktail Hour Reception (Cash Bar and Hors D-oeuvres)
$50

Spring Conference donation. Goal - $2,000

Vendor Table all day Saturday
$100

Spring Conference donation

Miscellaneous / Patron Support
$10

Spring Conference donation

