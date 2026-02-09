Orange & Black After Dark - Sponsorships

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About this event
Sponsor an game of the night. Your logo will be posted at the game for all to see.
Have your business logo prominently located at the registration table when attendees arrive.
Sponsor the entertainment! Your business will be announced as the band sponsor and your logo will be posted by the dance floor / band.
Become a main sponsor of the event. Your business will be announced and logo posted througout the event and on social media.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!