Crystal Lake Central High School Booster Club

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Crystal Lake Central High School Booster Club

About this event

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Orange & Black After Dark - Sponsorships

White level - Game Sponsor
$200

Sponsor an game of the night. Your logo will be posted at the game for all to see.

Orange level - Registration table
$400

Have your business logo prominently located at the registration table when attendees arrive.

Black Level - Band Sponsor
$600

Sponsor the entertainment! Your business will be announced as the band sponsor and your logo will be posted by the dance floor / band.

Platinum Level - Event Sponsor
$1,000

Become a main sponsor of the event. Your business will be announced and logo posted througout the event and on social media.

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