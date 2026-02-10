Eyewitness Palestine

Eyewitness Palestine

25 Years Rooted and Strong: Eyewitness Palestine 25th Anniversary Benefit

1240 W Randolph St

Chicago, IL 60607, USA

Earlybird Admission VIP seating
$175
Available until Mar 31

Reserved VIP seating, Dinner, Priority entry and more.

Earlybird General Admission
$125
Available until Mar 31

General Admission, Dinner, East and West wings and balcony open seating

Student Rate (MUST PRESENT STUDENT ID)
$75

This rate is for students only - must have a valid student ID day of event and present to check in table. Balcony seating and dinner

Watan (Homeland) package- Half Table
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

Includes 5 entry tickets at a shared

premium table w/seated dinner, 5

gift bags, program mention

Al-Awda (The Return) Package - Full Table
$5,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Includes 10 entry tickets at a premium

table w/seated dinner, 10 gift bags,

program mention

Sumud (Steadfastness) Bonus Package
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Includes 10 entry tickets at a

premium table w/seated dinner 10,

custom gift bags from Palestine,

sponsorship for a delegate trip to

Palestine, organization/individual

program mention

Hurriyah (Freedom) Deluxe Package
$20,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Includes 10 entry tickets at a premium

table w/seated dinner, 10 custom gift

bags from Palestine, sponsorship for

2 delegate trips to Palestine,

organization/individual program

spotlight

Sponsor a Student (or 4)
$75

If you cannot make the event but would like to contribute by sponsoring a student or a few, please purchase seats for them here! These seats are general admission with dinner.

Add a donation for Eyewitness Palestine

$

