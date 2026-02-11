Hosted by

Islam Grand Temple

65th Annual South Carolina Gala

45 W Orchard Park Dr

Greenville, SC 29615, USA

Early Registration
$150

This applies to all members of the Imperial Council of Shriners and Supreme DOI. Early registration ends on July 1st, 2026.


******Please read carefully***

When you are ready to check out, please select "other" from the tip selection drop-down menu if you do not wish to leave a tip.

Late Registration
$175

This applies to all members of the Imperial Council of Shriners and Supreme DOI. (Any members paying after July 1st 2026).


******Please read carefully***

When you are ready to check out, please select "other" from the tip selection drop-down menu if you do not wish to leave a tip.

Guest Registration- ALL INCLUSIVE
$100

This price includes Friday night's events, Saturday events (BBQ and Banquet) and ALL hospitality.


Family, Friends, and visiting Jurisdictions.


******Please read carefully***

When you are ready to check out, please select "other" from the tip selection drop-down menu if you do not wish to leave a tip.


Guest Registration
$75

This price is for the Banquet and Saturday hospitality ONLY


Family, Friends, and visiting Jurisdictions


******Please read carefully***

When you are ready to check out, please select "other" from the tip selection drop-down menu if you do not wish to leave a tip.

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