65th Annual South Carolina Gala

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This applies to all members of the Imperial Council of Shriners and Supreme DOI. Early registration ends on July 1st, 2026.
******Please read carefully***
When you are ready to check out, please select "other" from the tip selection drop-down menu if you do not wish to leave a tip.
This applies to all members of the Imperial Council of Shriners and Supreme DOI. (Any members paying after July 1st 2026).
******Please read carefully***
When you are ready to check out, please select "other" from the tip selection drop-down menu if you do not wish to leave a tip.
This price includes Friday night's events, Saturday events (BBQ and Banquet) and ALL hospitality.
Family, Friends, and visiting Jurisdictions.
******Please read carefully***
When you are ready to check out, please select "other" from the tip selection drop-down menu if you do not wish to leave a tip.
This price is for the Banquet and Saturday hospitality ONLY
Family, Friends, and visiting Jurisdictions
******Please read carefully***
When you are ready to check out, please select "other" from the tip selection drop-down menu if you do not wish to leave a tip.
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