Strike Choir Booster Club, Inc.

Hosted by

Strike Choir Booster Club, Inc.

About this event

Year-End Banquet - Strike Choir Grammys

8798 Scotty's Lk Ln

The Colony, TX 75056, USA

Choir Student + adult
Free

Choir student + 1 adult attend banquet for free. Purchase to confirm attendance & add additional attendees tickets separately.

Choir Student only
Free

Select if student will be attending alone with no parent to confirm attendance.

Additional Adults
$10

Student + 1 adult attend free. Purchase tickets for any additional adult guests.

Additional Children
$5

Student + 1 adult attend free. Purchase tickets for any additional child guests.

VIP - Gold Sponsor
$75

VIP seating for student + 4 total adults.

Early access to meal line.

VIP - Platinum Sponsor
$100

VIP seating for student + 6 total adults.

Early access to meal line.

Add a donation for Strike Choir Booster Club, Inc.

$

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