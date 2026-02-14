Year-End Banquet - Strike Choir Grammys

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About this event
Choir student + 1 adult attend banquet for free. Purchase to confirm attendance & add additional attendees tickets separately.
Select if student will be attending alone with no parent to confirm attendance.
Student + 1 adult attend free. Purchase tickets for any additional adult guests.
Student + 1 adult attend free. Purchase tickets for any additional child guests.
VIP seating for student + 4 total adults.
Early access to meal line.
VIP seating for student + 6 total adults.
Early access to meal line.
$
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