H-Town Annual Gala

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About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. such as the Night of Entrepreneurship, cultural events, and sporting events. Additionally, general admission includes a seat at a 10-person table at the gala, with 1 top-shelf liquor, 10 beers, and a full-course dinner including Cameroonian dishes.
Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas. Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. such as the Night of Entrepreneurship, cultural events, and sporting events. Additionally, VIP admission includes a seat at a 10-person table at the gala, with 2 top-shelf liquors, 15 beers, and a full-course dinner including Cameroonian dishes.
Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas. Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. such as the Night of Entrepreneurship, cultural events, and sporting events. Additionally, Diamond admission includes a seat at a 10-person table at the gala, with 3 top-shelf liquors, 20 beers, and a full-course dinner including Cameroonian dishes.
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