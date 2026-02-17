A Night of Cocktails & Comedy, Featuring Robyn Schall

About this event
"Reserve a Table. Bring Your People. Make an Impact."
• Name recognition on select event signage.
• Social media recognition.
• Complimentary admission for up to 2 guests and premium seating.
• Recognition in printed event program.
• Logo placement on select event materials.
• Recognition on Community4celiac's website and social media.
• Complimentary admission for up to 4 guests and premium seating.
• Recognition in printed event program.
• Priority meet and greet (if offered by event talent; not guaranteed) for up to 2 guests.
• Prominent logo placement on primary event signage.
• Logo inclusion on step & repeat backdrop.
• Recognition across Community4Celiac website, email marketing, and social media regarding the event.
• Verbal recognition during the event program.
• Complimentary admission for up to 5 guests and premium seating.
• Early access to raffles and curated event experiences.
• Priority meet and greet (if offered by event talent; not guaranteed) for up to 5 guests.
• Recognition as the Presenting Sponsor on all event materials.
• Premier logo placement on all signage, step & repeat, digital promotions, and printed collateral.
• Verbal recognition during the founder speech at the event and throughout the program.
• Featured recognition across Community4Celiac website, email marketing, and social media leading up to and following the event.
• Dedicated sponsor spotlight post (minimum of one dedicated feature post).
• Opportunity to include branded materials in event gift bags.
• Complimentary admission for up to 10 guests and premium seating.
• Early access to raffles and curated event experiences.
• Priority meet and greet (if offered by event talent; not guaranteed) for up to 10 guests.
• Category exclusivity at the Presenting Sponsor level.
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