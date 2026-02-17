A Night of Cocktails & Comedy, Featuring Robyn Schall

• Recognition as the Presenting Sponsor on all event materials.

• Premier logo placement on all signage, step & repeat, digital promotions, and printed collateral.

• Verbal recognition during the founder speech at the event and throughout the program.

• Featured recognition across Community4Celiac website, email marketing, and social media leading up to and following the event.

• Dedicated sponsor spotlight post (minimum of one dedicated feature post).

• Opportunity to include branded materials in event gift bags.

• Complimentary admission for up to 10 guests and premium seating.

• Early access to raffles and curated event experiences.

• Priority meet and greet (if offered by event talent; not guaranteed) for up to 10 guests.

• Category exclusivity at the Presenting Sponsor level.