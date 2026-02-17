Community 4 Celiac Inc

Hosted by

Community 4 Celiac Inc

About this event

A Night of Cocktails & Comedy, Featuring Robyn Schall

33 Club Dr

Roslyn Heights, NY 11577, USA

General Admission
$125
  • Seating for 1 guest
  • Cocktails
  • Hors d'oeuvres
  • Raffle opportunities
Couples Admission
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
  • Seating for 2 guests
  • Cocktails
  • Hors d'oeuvres
  • Raffle opportunities
Host a Table for the Cause
$1,250


"Reserve a Table. Bring Your People. Make an Impact."

  • Premium seating for 10 guests
  • Cocktails
  • Hors d'oeuvres
  • Raffle opportunities
Bronze Sponsorship
$500

• Name recognition on select event signage.

• Social media recognition.

• Complimentary admission for up to 2 guests and premium seating.

• Recognition in printed event program.

Silver Sponsorship
$1,000

• Logo placement on select event materials.

• Recognition on Community4celiac's website and social media.

• Complimentary admission for up to 4 guests and premium seating.

• Recognition in printed event program.

• Priority meet and greet (if offered by event talent; not guaranteed) for up to 2 guests.

Gold Sponsorship
$2,500

• Prominent logo placement on primary event signage.

• Logo inclusion on step & repeat backdrop.

• Recognition across Community4Celiac website, email marketing, and social media regarding the event.

• Verbal recognition during the event program.

• Complimentary admission for up to 5 guests and premium seating.

• Early access to raffles and curated event experiences.

• Priority meet and greet (if offered by event talent; not guaranteed) for up to 5 guests.

Presenting Sponsorship
$5,000

• Recognition as the Presenting Sponsor on all event materials.

• Premier logo placement on all signage, step & repeat, digital promotions, and printed collateral.

• Verbal recognition during the founder speech at the event and throughout the program.

• Featured recognition across Community4Celiac website, email marketing, and social media leading up to and following the event.

• Dedicated sponsor spotlight post (minimum of one dedicated feature post).

• Opportunity to include branded materials in event gift bags.

• Complimentary admission for up to 10 guests and premium seating.

• Early access to raffles and curated event experiences.

• Priority meet and greet (if offered by event talent; not guaranteed) for up to 10 guests.

• Category exclusivity at the Presenting Sponsor level.

Add a donation for Community 4 Celiac Inc

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