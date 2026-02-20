Vita Foundation Corp

Vita Foundation Corp

Annual Gala

10100 Dream Tree Blvd

Golden Oak, FL 32836, USA

Bronze Table Seating
$350

The Bronze level offers an elevated gala experience with improved seating closer to the stage.
Includes:
• Premium 2nd and 3th row option along the side sections of the ballroom
• Three-course gala dinner
• Complimentary wine service
• Full access to all performances and social dancing

Silver Table Seating
$550

Designed for guests who want a more immersive gala experience with premier seating and elevated service.

Includes:
• Premium side-section seating closest to the stage and performers
• Elegant three-course dinner
• Premium wine service
• Priority access for select gala offerings
• The elevated view of the orchestra, champions, and Special Guests Show
• Full access to all performances and social dancing

VIP Gold
$1,000

The highest tier of the evening, created for guests who seek an exclusive and luxurious gala experience.
Includes:
• Premium front view-section seating closest to the stage and performers
• Elegant three-course dinner
• Premium wine service
• Priority access for select gala offerings
• The most immersive view of the orchestra, champions, and Special Guests Show
• Full access to all performances and social dancing

