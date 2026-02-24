Divine Core Transformation Inc

Hosted by

Divine Core Transformation Inc

About this event

4th Annual The Awakening Gala

4548 Presidential Way

Kettering, OH 45429, USA

Community Friend
$100

Name listed in event program + social media thank-you post

General Admission
$75

Full event experience at The Awakening Gala

Supporter Sponsor
$250

Recognition in program + 1 VIP ticket + 1 social media post

The Awakening Table
$600
Available until May 21
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Half-page program recognition + reserved table with 8 VIP tickets + 2 social media posts + website listing

Champion Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Includes full-page recognition in the program, a social media thank-you mention, reserved table with 8 VIP tickets + verbal recognition during the event, and two event tickets included (a $150 value).

Legacy Sponsor
$3,000
Available until May 21
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Naming recognition + speaking opportunity + logo on all materials + 8 VIP tickets + reserved premium table + 5 social media posts + acknowledgment from stage + featured in all email campaigns + website listing

Add a donation for Divine Core Transformation Inc

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