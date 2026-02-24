4th Annual The Awakening Gala

About this event
Name listed in event program + social media thank-you post
Full event experience at The Awakening Gala
Recognition in program + 1 VIP ticket + 1 social media post
Half-page program recognition + reserved table with 8 VIP tickets + 2 social media posts + website listing
Includes full-page recognition in the program, a social media thank-you mention, reserved table with 8 VIP tickets + verbal recognition during the event, and two event tickets included (a $150 value).
Naming recognition + speaking opportunity + logo on all materials + 8 VIP tickets + reserved premium table + 5 social media posts + acknowledgment from stage + featured in all email campaigns + website listing
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