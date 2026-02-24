Immigrants Assistance Center Inc

Hosted by

Immigrants Assistance Center Inc

About this event

Annual Gala

107 S Main St

Acushnet, MA 02743, USA

General Admission
$125

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Platinum Sponsors
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

• Logo recognition on promotional materials including event website

• Reserved Table for 10 and logo on the table card

• Banner displayed at the event


Gold Sponsors
$7,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

• Logo recognition on promotional materials including event website

• Reserved Table for 8 and logo on the table card


Silver Sponsors
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

• Listing in promotional materials

• 6 tickets to the Gala


Bronze Sponsors
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

• Listing in promotional materials

• 4 tickets to the Gala


Supporting Sponsors
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

• Listing in promotional materials

• 2 tickets to the Gala


Community Sponsors
$500

• Listing in promotional materials


Add a donation for Immigrants Assistance Center Inc

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