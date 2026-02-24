Annual Gala

About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
• Logo recognition on promotional materials including event website
• Reserved Table for 10 and logo on the table card
• Banner displayed at the event
• Logo recognition on promotional materials including event website
• Reserved Table for 8 and logo on the table card
• Listing in promotional materials
• 6 tickets to the Gala
• Listing in promotional materials
• 4 tickets to the Gala
• Listing in promotional materials
• 2 tickets to the Gala
• Listing in promotional materials
$
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