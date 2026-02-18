Guiding Star Marshalltown

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Guiding Star Marshalltown

About this event

5th Annual Aligning the Stars Charity Gala

1501 S 17th Ave

Marshalltown, IA 50158, USA

Regular Ticket
$75

Includes two complimentary drink tickets, hors d'oeuvres, dinner, and dessert

Impact Table Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Includes seating for 8, 2 complimentary drink tickets for each person as well as hors d'oeuvres, dinner, and dessert. Sponsor name to be listed in program

Change Table Sponsor
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Choose the location of your table!


Includes seating for 8, 2 complimentary drink tickets for each person as well as hors d'oeuvres, dinner, and dessert. Sponsor name to be listed in program.

Change Table Sponsor (Copy)
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Choose the location of your table!


Includes seating for 8, 2 complimentary drink tickets for each person as well as hors d'oeuvres, dinner, and dessert. Sponsor name to be listed in program.

Life Table Sponsor
$700
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Choose location of your table and be one of the first tables released to eat, will go in order of earliest purchased tables.


Includes seating for 8, 2 complimentary drink tickets for each person as well as hors d'oeuvres, dinner, and dessert. Sponsor name to be listed in program.

Add a donation for Guiding Star Marshalltown

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