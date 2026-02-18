5th Annual Aligning the Stars Charity Gala

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Includes two complimentary drink tickets, hors d'oeuvres, dinner, and dessert
Includes seating for 8, 2 complimentary drink tickets for each person as well as hors d'oeuvres, dinner, and dessert. Sponsor name to be listed in program
Choose the location of your table!
Includes seating for 8, 2 complimentary drink tickets for each person as well as hors d'oeuvres, dinner, and dessert. Sponsor name to be listed in program.
Choose the location of your table!
Includes seating for 8, 2 complimentary drink tickets for each person as well as hors d'oeuvres, dinner, and dessert. Sponsor name to be listed in program.
Choose location of your table and be one of the first tables released to eat, will go in order of earliest purchased tables.
Includes seating for 8, 2 complimentary drink tickets for each person as well as hors d'oeuvres, dinner, and dessert. Sponsor name to be listed in program.
$
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