About this event
Savannah, GA 31401, USA (Macon Side Entrance)
All access pass to the Leprechaun. Lounge! Includes climate controlled seating, nibbles, water, coffee, charging options, clean restrooms and brunch from 10 am - 1 pm.
All access pass to the Leprechaun. Lounge! Includes climate controlled seating, nibbles, water, coffee, charging options, clean restrooms and brunch from 10 am - 1 pm. Add 2 adult beverages to your wristband for just $10. Must be 21 to purchase, ID will be checked in person.
Do you have the luck of the Irish? Pot O' Gold Basket features items that will remind you of the Irish fun you had at the St.Patrick's Day festivities. Value of $250+.
Do you have the luck of the Irish? Pot O' Gold Basket features items that will remind you of the Irish fun you had at the St.Patrick's Day festivities. Value of $250+.
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