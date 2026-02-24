Hosted by

Unitarian Universalist Church Of Savannah

About this event

Leprechaun Lounge

311 E Harris St

Savannah, GA 31401, USA (Macon Side Entrance)

Green Wristband
$25

All access pass to the Leprechaun. Lounge! Includes climate controlled seating, nibbles, water, coffee, charging options, clean restrooms and brunch from 10 am  - 1 pm.  

Gold Wristband
$35

All access pass to the Leprechaun. Lounge! Includes climate controlled seating, nibbles, water, coffee, charging options, clean restrooms and brunch from 10 am  - 1 pm.  Add 2 adult beverages to your wristband for just $10. Must be 21 to purchase, ID will be checked in person.

Single Raffle Ticket
$5

Do you have the luck of the Irish? Pot O' Gold Basket features items that will remind you of the Irish fun you had at the St.Patrick's Day festivities. Value of $250+.

5 Pack Raffle Tickets
$20

Do you have the luck of the Irish? Pot O' Gold Basket features items that will remind you of the Irish fun you had at the St.Patrick's Day festivities. Value of $250+.

Add a donation for Unitarian Universalist Church Of Savannah

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