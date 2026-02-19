Annual Gala & Grand Re-opening.

A come and go event. Highlights are a meet and greet with Key Board Members, The new Executive Director and other staff and Volunteers of the Museum. It's also a great opportunity to mingle with other like-minded members and find out what is to come this year.





Enjoy a preview of the new exhibits ahead of the seasons Grand Re-opening whilst indulging in hors-d'oeuvres and a complimentary drink.





Business casual to fancy dress but we'd rather have you than not so come as you are.