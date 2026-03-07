Build Our School – Multi-Service Community Business

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About this event
Build Our School
Turning $35 Into Opportunity
My name is the founder of Build Our School, and this mission started with a simple realization: many people are capable of building great businesses, supporting their families, and strengthening their communities—but they are often missing access to opportunity, mentorship, and the right environment to grow.
Instead of waiting for those opportunities to appear, I committed to building them.
Build Our School was created on the belief that business can fund education, create jobs, and build stronger communities. By combining entrepreneurship, workforce development, and community partnerships, we are creating a system where economic success helps fund long-term educational and social impact.
When you purchase a $35 fundraiser ticket, you are not simply making a donation. You are helping Build Our School take the next major step in creating a sustainable community economic ecosystem.
Funds raised from this campaign will help us secure commercial property or office space that will serve as the operational headquarters for Build Our School programs and businesses. This space will act as a hub where workforce training, entrepreneurship, and community services come together under one roof.
From this location, Build Our School will operate several initiatives designed to create jobs, revenue, and long-term opportunity.
Core Programs
Build Our School Cleaning Services
Our commercial cleaning division provides professional services for offices, warehouses, hospitals, and businesses. This program creates employment opportunities while also teaching operational skills, leadership, and entrepreneurship.
Build Our School Staffing
Our staffing program connects trained workers with businesses that need dependable employees. This helps individuals gain meaningful employment while building long-term career opportunities.
Dispatch & Service Coordination
Our remote dispatch operations coordinate services such as barber services, cleaning teams, towing partnerships, and staffing placements. This centralized system allows service providers and contractors to operate more efficiently while focusing on delivering quality work.
Strategic Growth & Marketing
Build Our School grows through consistent outreach, relationship building, and community engagement.
Our marketing strategies include:
• Remote cold calling campaigns, where outreach teams make approximately 200 calls per day, six days per week, connecting with businesses that may need cleaning or staffing services.
• Door-to-door community outreach, delivering greeting cards and occasional gift card incentives to introduce Build Our School programs and services.
• Business-to-business engagement, where our team visits local businesses with refreshments and branded materials to build relationships and introduce partnership opportunities.
• Social media and digital marketing campaigns to expand awareness of Build Our School services and initiatives.
• Referral programs and membership offerings that encourage ongoing partnerships and recurring revenue.
These strategies help secure service contracts that generate revenue while creating real job opportunities for members of the community.
Incentives & Workforce Development
Build Our School uses structured incentives to motivate growth and reward dedication.
These include:
• Performance bonuses for employees and contractors who reach revenue or client acquisition targets
• Incentives for cleaning, staffing, and dispatch teams based on efficiency and client satisfaction
• Membership perks that provide marketing and dispatch support for service operators
• Customer loyalty rewards and referral incentives
• Community promotions such as Discount Barber Chair Sundays that increase engagement and accessibility
Employees and contractors are also recognized through monthly highlights, quarterly recognition, and an annual Employee of the Year award to celebrate outstanding contributions.
Community Programs & Engagement
Build Our School is committed to reinvesting success back into the community.
Future initiatives include:
• Workforce training and financial literacy programs
• Back-to-school supply drives for students
• Food drives and seasonal community giveback programs
• Support initiatives for individuals experiencing homelessness, including blankets and essential supplies
• Volunteer programs that allow students to earn service hours for graduation and support prison reform initiatives
We are also developing partnerships with local churches to create 24-hour community hubs where people can access tutoring, workforce onboarding, mentorship, and financial education. Workers and contractors will participate in financial literacy training and occasional large-scale job fairs and educational events.
Additional community engagement will include Build Our School Scouts, a program focused on volunteer recognition, neighborhood improvements, mobile pop-up workshops, and seasonal community events.
Business Development Opportunities
Our commercial location will also allow independent entrepreneurs to sublease workspace and gain access to operational support, including:
• Marketing assistance
• Dispatch coordination
• Business development mentorship
Additional facility opportunities may include occasional kitchen rentals for culinary events, summer tent rentals for community gatherings, and other programming that strengthens the Build Our School network.
Risk Management & Sustainability
Build Our School is designed to grow responsibly and sustainably.
To reduce risk and ensure stability, we focus on:
• Multiple revenue streams across cleaning services, staffing programs, memberships, subleases, and events
• Remote operational systems that reduce overhead costs
• Reserve staffing models that ensure reliable service coverage
• Performance-based incentives that maintain operational accountability
• Grant funding and fiscal sponsorship oversight that support transparency and responsible financial management
• Partnerships with businesses, community organizations, and faith institutions to expand support networks
This structure allows Build Our School to scale carefully while maintaining strong operational foundations.
The Long-Term Vision
Over the next five years, Build Our School aims to expand into larger initiatives that support long-term community advancement.
These aspirations include:
• Affordable housing development through HFC housing initiatives
• Youth engagement programs such as community basketball leagues
• Expansion of workforce training and entrepreneurship programs
• Acquisition of additional businesses that support operational growth and job creation
Each step moves Build Our School closer to becoming a major community economic engine that empowers individuals while strengthening neighborhoods.
The Power of $35
Major movements rarely begin with large investments.
They begin with individuals who believe in a mission early.
Your $35 contribution helps Build Our School move closer to creating a space where people can learn skills, start businesses, find meaningful employment, and build better futures for themselves and their families.
One small contribution can help open the door for someone to gain knowledge, opportunity, and confidence they may not have had before.
When enough people believe in that possibility, something extraordinary begins to grow.
This fundraiser is more than a campaign.
It is the beginning of a system designed to create jobs, businesses, education, and long-term community opportunity.
Together we are not just funding a project.
We are building opportunity.
We are building economic empowerment.
We are Building Our School.
$100 VIP Admission – Founding Supporter Experience
The $100 VIP Admission Ticket is designed for supporters who want to go beyond attending the event and become early backers of the Build Our School vision.
VIP guests are not just purchasing a ticket — they are becoming Founding Supporters helping build a movement focused on entrepreneurship, workforce development, and long-term community opportunity.
This VIP experience is designed to provide exclusive access, premium comfort, and meaningful recognition while supporting the mission of Build Our School.
VIP Benefits
Reserved VIP Seating
VIP guests will enjoy priority seating in a reserved VIP section, ensuring one of the best views and most comfortable spaces during the event.
Designated VIP Parking
Arrive stress-free with access to a designated VIP parking area, providing convenient entry and exit from the event.
Complimentary Food & Refreshments
VIP admission includes complimentary food and refreshments, allowing guests to enjoy the event while connecting with other supporters.
Early Access & First Notifications
VIP supporters will be first to receive updates and invitations for:
• Future Build Our School events
• New fundraising campaigns
• Business partnerships and opportunities
• Community programs and initiatives
VIP Member Perks
One Month of Build Our School Membership – Free
VIP supporters receive one month of Build Our School membership at no cost, which may include access to:
• Entrepreneur networking opportunities
• Business and financial literacy workshops
• Community leadership programs
• Future Build Our School initiatives
Exclusive VIP Recognition
Founding Supporter Acknowledgment
VIP guests will be recognized as early supporters helping build the foundation of Build Our School.
VIP Gift Package
Each VIP attendee will receive a Build Our School supporter gift package, which may include branded items, partner discounts, and future event incentives.
Priority Access to Future Programs
VIP supporters may receive early registration access to workshops, training programs, job fairs, and community initiatives hosted by Build Our School.
Networking & Opportunity
The VIP experience also offers exclusive networking opportunities with:
• Local entrepreneurs
• Community leaders
• Supporters of economic development and workforce programs
These connections create opportunities to collaborate, support businesses, and grow together as a community.
Why VIP Support Matters
Your $100 VIP admission directly supports the mission of Build Our School to:
• Secure commercial property or office space
• Expand workforce development programs
• Create jobs through cleaning and staffing services
• Support entrepreneurship and financial literacy training
• Strengthen community outreach initiatives
VIP supporters help accelerate the growth of a system designed to create long-term opportunity and community empowerment.
Be Part of the Beginning
Major movements start with people who believe in the mission early.
Your $100 VIP ticket is more than an upgraded experience. It is a commitment to helping build something meaningful for the future.
Together we are not just hosting an event.
We are building opportunity.
We are building economic empowerment.
We are Building Our School.
$350 Golden Ticket – The Ultimate Business & Investor Access
The Golden Ticket is more than admission—it’s a business accelerator, recognition package, and early investor opportunity all in one. Designed for business owners, entrepreneurs, and investors who want real ROI, it ensures that every dollar you spend supports your business, your visibility, and your role in building the Build Our School movement.
When you purchase a Golden Ticket, you instantly become a Founding Business Supporter—receiving exclusive perks that turn a single $350 ticket into months of exposure, savings, and opportunity.
What You Get With Your Golden Ticket
All VIP & General Perks
Includes everything from $35 general admission and $100 VIP tickets, including:
• Reserved VIP seating
• Designated VIP parking
• Complimentary food and refreshments
• Build Our School membership – first month free
• Early notifications on campaigns, programs, and events
• Networking with entrepreneurs, business owners, and community leaders
• Build Our School supporter gift package
Business Marketing & Promotion
We market your business for a full month as part of your Golden Ticket support:
• Social media promotion on all Build Our School platforms
• Recognition during the event and in promotional materials
• Your business highlighted in newsletters and on our website
• Featured shoutouts during our community programs
• Business exposure to our network of contractors, staff, and members
Workforce & Operational Advantages
We Do the Work for You
With the Golden Ticket, Build Our School will call and connect you with qualified workers—no effort required on your end.
Up to 25% Off Services
Golden Ticket holders enjoy exclusive discounts on our staffing, cleaning, and dispatch services—up to 25% off standard rates.
Priority Staffing & Job Requests
You get first access to any staffing, contractor, or service needs we fulfill, ensuring you get the best talent first.
Investor & Partnership Benefits
Recognized as a Founding Business Partner
Golden Ticket holders are automatically recognized as early investors and business supporters helping Build Our School grow.
Early Access to Expansion Opportunities
• Future programs, business partnerships, and community initiatives
• Priority access to new service offerings, subleases, and commercial space opportunities
• Invitations to investor-exclusive networking events and updates
Extra High-Value Perks
We’ve designed additional perks to maximize value for your $350:
Business Feature in Golden Ticket Spotlight Video – Short video promoting your business shared on social media.
Digital Advertising Credit – Promotion across Build Our School’s email list, social media, and event highlights.
VIP Table Invitations – Bring a colleague or client to the event at VIP status.
Priority Event Access – Front-of-line entry and first choice at workshops or program sign-ups.
Exclusive Consultation – One-time 30-minute consultation on how Build Our School services can boost your business.
Recognition Plaque or Digital Certificate – Display your support publicly or in your office.
Future Discount Guarantee – Lock in discounted rates for any Build Our School services for 12 months.
Why Golden Ticket Support Matters
Your $350 does more than gain access to an event—it gives you:
• Marketing exposure to hundreds of community members, supporters, and businesses
• Operational advantage with staffing, cleaning, and dispatch support at discounted rates
• Priority access to all programs, partnerships, and future opportunities
• Recognition as an investor-level supporter of a long-term economic initiative
• Networking with local business leaders and entrepreneurs
This ticket is structured so that the moment you buy, your business starts benefiting—from marketing to workforce support to VIP access.
Be Part of the Foundation
Movements grow because people invest early in something bigger than themselves.
Your Golden Ticket ensures that your $350 goes beyond a donation—it becomes a strategic investment in your business, community visibility, and economic impact.
Together, we are not just attending an event.
We are building opportunity.
We are building partnerships.
We are Building Our School.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!