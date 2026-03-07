Build Our School – Multi-Service Community Business

Build Our School

Turning $35 Into Opportunity

My name is the founder of Build Our School, and this mission started with a simple realization: many people are capable of building great businesses, supporting their families, and strengthening their communities—but they are often missing access to opportunity, mentorship, and the right environment to grow.

Instead of waiting for those opportunities to appear, I committed to building them.

Build Our School was created on the belief that business can fund education, create jobs, and build stronger communities. By combining entrepreneurship, workforce development, and community partnerships, we are creating a system where economic success helps fund long-term educational and social impact.

When you purchase a $35 fundraiser ticket, you are not simply making a donation. You are helping Build Our School take the next major step in creating a sustainable community economic ecosystem.

Funds raised from this campaign will help us secure commercial property or office space that will serve as the operational headquarters for Build Our School programs and businesses. This space will act as a hub where workforce training, entrepreneurship, and community services come together under one roof.

From this location, Build Our School will operate several initiatives designed to create jobs, revenue, and long-term opportunity.

Core Programs

Build Our School Cleaning Services

Our commercial cleaning division provides professional services for offices, warehouses, hospitals, and businesses. This program creates employment opportunities while also teaching operational skills, leadership, and entrepreneurship.

Build Our School Staffing

Our staffing program connects trained workers with businesses that need dependable employees. This helps individuals gain meaningful employment while building long-term career opportunities.

Dispatch & Service Coordination

Our remote dispatch operations coordinate services such as barber services, cleaning teams, towing partnerships, and staffing placements. This centralized system allows service providers and contractors to operate more efficiently while focusing on delivering quality work.

Strategic Growth & Marketing

Build Our School grows through consistent outreach, relationship building, and community engagement.

Our marketing strategies include:

• Remote cold calling campaigns, where outreach teams make approximately 200 calls per day, six days per week, connecting with businesses that may need cleaning or staffing services.

• Door-to-door community outreach, delivering greeting cards and occasional gift card incentives to introduce Build Our School programs and services.

• Business-to-business engagement, where our team visits local businesses with refreshments and branded materials to build relationships and introduce partnership opportunities.

• Social media and digital marketing campaigns to expand awareness of Build Our School services and initiatives.

• Referral programs and membership offerings that encourage ongoing partnerships and recurring revenue.

These strategies help secure service contracts that generate revenue while creating real job opportunities for members of the community.

Incentives & Workforce Development

Build Our School uses structured incentives to motivate growth and reward dedication.

These include:

• Performance bonuses for employees and contractors who reach revenue or client acquisition targets

• Incentives for cleaning, staffing, and dispatch teams based on efficiency and client satisfaction

• Membership perks that provide marketing and dispatch support for service operators

• Customer loyalty rewards and referral incentives

• Community promotions such as Discount Barber Chair Sundays that increase engagement and accessibility

Employees and contractors are also recognized through monthly highlights, quarterly recognition, and an annual Employee of the Year award to celebrate outstanding contributions.

Community Programs & Engagement

Build Our School is committed to reinvesting success back into the community.

Future initiatives include:

• Workforce training and financial literacy programs

• Back-to-school supply drives for students

• Food drives and seasonal community giveback programs

• Support initiatives for individuals experiencing homelessness, including blankets and essential supplies

• Volunteer programs that allow students to earn service hours for graduation and support prison reform initiatives

We are also developing partnerships with local churches to create 24-hour community hubs where people can access tutoring, workforce onboarding, mentorship, and financial education. Workers and contractors will participate in financial literacy training and occasional large-scale job fairs and educational events.

Additional community engagement will include Build Our School Scouts, a program focused on volunteer recognition, neighborhood improvements, mobile pop-up workshops, and seasonal community events.

Business Development Opportunities

Our commercial location will also allow independent entrepreneurs to sublease workspace and gain access to operational support, including:

• Marketing assistance

• Dispatch coordination

• Business development mentorship

Additional facility opportunities may include occasional kitchen rentals for culinary events, summer tent rentals for community gatherings, and other programming that strengthens the Build Our School network.

Risk Management & Sustainability

Build Our School is designed to grow responsibly and sustainably.

To reduce risk and ensure stability, we focus on:

• Multiple revenue streams across cleaning services, staffing programs, memberships, subleases, and events

• Remote operational systems that reduce overhead costs

• Reserve staffing models that ensure reliable service coverage

• Performance-based incentives that maintain operational accountability

• Grant funding and fiscal sponsorship oversight that support transparency and responsible financial management

• Partnerships with businesses, community organizations, and faith institutions to expand support networks

This structure allows Build Our School to scale carefully while maintaining strong operational foundations.

The Long-Term Vision

Over the next five years, Build Our School aims to expand into larger initiatives that support long-term community advancement.

These aspirations include:

• Affordable housing development through HFC housing initiatives

• Youth engagement programs such as community basketball leagues

• Expansion of workforce training and entrepreneurship programs

• Acquisition of additional businesses that support operational growth and job creation

Each step moves Build Our School closer to becoming a major community economic engine that empowers individuals while strengthening neighborhoods.

The Power of $35

Major movements rarely begin with large investments.

They begin with individuals who believe in a mission early.

Your $35 contribution helps Build Our School move closer to creating a space where people can learn skills, start businesses, find meaningful employment, and build better futures for themselves and their families.

One small contribution can help open the door for someone to gain knowledge, opportunity, and confidence they may not have had before.

When enough people believe in that possibility, something extraordinary begins to grow.

This fundraiser is more than a campaign.

It is the beginning of a system designed to create jobs, businesses, education, and long-term community opportunity.

Together we are not just funding a project.

We are building opportunity.

We are building economic empowerment.

We are Building Our School.