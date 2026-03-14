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Mountain Post Military Lodge No. 26

About this event

Mountain Post Military Lodge No. 26 Annual Membership and Events

513 N Prospect St

Colorado Springs, CO 80903, USA

Annual Membership Dues
$200
Annual Life Membership Dues
$100
Annual Membership Dues and Building Fund Assessment
$500
Scholarship Program
$5

Graduating and moving on to College 

Candidate Petition Fee
$50
Thanksgiving Basket Giveaway Donation
$50

Thanksgiving Basket Giveaway Donation Drive

Join us in making a difference this Thanksgiving. Your generous donation will help provide complete Thanksgiving baskets to families who may otherwise go without. With your support, we can bring comfort, nourishment, and holiday joy to those who need it most.

Fraternal Assistance
$5

Fraternal Assistance

Freemasonry teaches us the importance of caring for one another. The Fraternal Assistance Fund allows Mountain Post Military Lodge No. 26 to provide support to Brothers, their families, and members of the community who may be facing difficult times. Your donation helps ensure that relief and compassion are always within reach.

Annual Masonic Family Outing
$650

Annual Masonic Family Outing at Fountain Creek Park. Free event for the Community to come out and eat and have fun.

Add a donation for Mountain Post Military Lodge No. 26

$

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