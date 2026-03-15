PeaceMovement Inc Spring Equinox Celebration

Peace Spring Equinox Celebration – Program Description

The Peace Spring Equinox Celebration is a community gathering hosted by PeaceMovement Inc. in Cape Girardeau to celebrate culture, unity, and the arrival of spring. This special evening brings people together to share food, art, music, and meaningful conversation while supporting PeaceMovement’s community initiatives.

Guests will enjoy an African buffet, African drumming, mbira performance, spoken word, live painting, guest speakers, and live music, creating a vibrant cultural experience rooted in creativity and connection.

Proceeds from the event support PeaceMovement’s free meal programs, community outreach, job-skills development initiatives, and Ontological Research Department, helping strengthen and uplift the community.

Together we gather to celebrate culture, build connections, and lay the first stone toward a more peaceful and unified future.