Annual Gala

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10 Tickets, logo on all photo prints and digital copies, logo on bar, food and casino tables, event signage, 4 post on socials, logo at presentation, $10,000 casino cash
8 Tickets, logo on the bar, food and casino tables, event signage, 3 post on socials, logo in the event presentation, $5,000 in casino cash
6 Tickets, event signage, 2 post on socials, logo in the event presentation, $2,000 in casino cash
4 tickets, event signage, 2 post on socials, logo in the event presentation, $ 2000 in casino cash
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