Childhood Cancer Foundation Inc

Hosted by

Childhood Cancer Foundation Inc

About this event

Annual Gala

1640 Dr. M.L.K. Blvd

Deltona, FL 32725, USA

Diamond Sponsor
$5,000

10 Tickets, logo on all photo prints and digital copies, logo on bar, food and casino tables, event signage, 4 post on socials, logo at presentation, $10,000 casino cash

Glitz Sponsor
$2,500

8 Tickets, logo on the bar, food and casino tables, event signage, 3 post on socials, logo in the event presentation, $5,000 in casino cash

Jackpot
$1,000

6 Tickets, event signage, 2 post on socials, logo in the event presentation, $2,000 in casino cash

Gold
$500

4 tickets, event signage, 2 post on socials, logo in the event presentation, $ 2000 in casino cash

Single tickets
$100
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