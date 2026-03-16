Thurgood Marshall Lodge 121 Fundraising Cruise

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About this event
• Tickets to the Derby Cruise for eight (8) guests
• Corporate logo on TML Number 121 website for one ye ar
• Inclusion in all press coverage
• Company name/logo printed on all materials
• Monthly social media mentions throughout the year
• Recognition at the event
• One-page ad in the e-book
• Option to give remarks at the cruise
• Tickets to the Derby Cruise for six (6) guests
• Corporate logo on TML Number 121 website for one ye ar
• Inclusion in all press coverage
• Tickets to the Derby Cruise for four (4) guests
• Corporate logo on TML Number 121 website for one ye ar
• Inclusion in all press coverage
• Company name/logo printed on all materials
• Monthly social media mentions throughout the year
• One-page ad in the e-book
• Recognition at the event
• Tickets to the Derby Cruise for four (4) guests
• Corporate logo on TML Number 121 website for one ye ar
• Inclusion in all press coverage
• Company name/logo printed on all materials
• Monthly social media mentions throughout the year
• One-page ad in the e-book
• Recognition at the event
• Tickets to the Derby Cruise for two (2) guests
• Corporate logo on TML Number 121 website for six months
• Inclusion in some press coverage
• Company name/logo printed on all materials
• Three social media mentions throughout the year
• One-page ad in the e-book
• Recognition at the cruise
• Tickets to the Derby Cruise for two (2) guests
• Corporate logo on TML Number 121 website for the duration of the event
• Inclusion in some press coverage
• Company name/logo printed in business guide
• Two social media mentions throughout the year
• One-page ad in the e-book
• Recognition at the cruise
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