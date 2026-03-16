Most Worshipful Union Grand Lodge Foundation Inc

Hosted by

Most Worshipful Union Grand Lodge Foundation Inc

About this event

Thurgood Marshall Lodge 121 Fundraising Cruise

801 E Atlantic Ave

Delray Beach, FL 33483, USA

General Admission
$200
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Presidential Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

• Tickets to the Derby Cruise for eight (8) guests

• Corporate logo on TML Number 121 website for one ye ar

• Inclusion in all press coverage

• Company name/logo printed on all materials

• Monthly social media mentions throughout the year

• Recognition at the event

• One-page ad in the e-book

• Option to give remarks at the cruise

Champion Sponsor
$7,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

• Tickets to the Derby Cruise for six (6) guests

• Corporate logo on TML Number 121 website for one ye ar

• Inclusion in all press coverage

Platinum Sponsor
$5,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

• Tickets to the Derby Cruise for four (4) guests

• Corporate logo on TML Number 121 website for one ye ar

• Inclusion in all press coverage

• Company name/logo printed on all materials

• Monthly social media mentions throughout the year

• One-page ad in the e-book

• Recognition at the event

Gold Sponsor
$4,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

• Tickets to the Derby Cruise for four (4) guests

• Corporate logo on TML Number 121 website for one ye ar

• Inclusion in all press coverage

• Company name/logo printed on all materials

• Monthly social media mentions throughout the year

• One-page ad in the e-book

• Recognition at the event

Silver Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

• Tickets to the Derby Cruise for two (2) guests

• Corporate logo on TML Number 121 website for six months

• Inclusion in some press coverage

• Company name/logo printed on all materials

• Three social media mentions throughout the year

• One-page ad in the e-book

• Recognition at the cruise

Bronze Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

• Tickets to the Derby Cruise for two (2) guests

• Corporate logo on TML Number 121 website for the duration of the event

• Inclusion in some press coverage

• Company name/logo printed in business guide

• Two social media mentions throughout the year

• One-page ad in the e-book

• Recognition at the cruise

Add a donation for Most Worshipful Union Grand Lodge Foundation Inc

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