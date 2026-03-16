MCF Annual Gala

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About this event
Enjoy an evening of celebration, stewardship, and camaraderie with fellow outdoorsmen and conservationists.
Includes admission for two guests and one chance to win a complimentary overnight stay at Hotel Valencia on the night of the event.
Includes seating for eight guests, $300 in raffle tickets, and two chances to win a complimentary overnight stay at Hotel Valencia on the night of the event.
Includes seating for 12 guests, $500 in raffle tickets, and one overnight room at Hotel Valencia for the night of the event.
Includes seating for 16 guests, $1,000 in raffle tickets, and two overnight rooms at Hotel Valencia for the night of the event.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!