Mozambique Conservation Foundation

Hosted by

Mozambique Conservation Foundation

About this event

MCF Annual Gala

150 E Houston St

San Antonio, TX 78205, USA

General Admission
$150

Enjoy an evening of celebration, stewardship, and camaraderie with fellow outdoorsmen and conservationists.

Couples Ticket
$290

Includes admission for two guests and one chance to win a complimentary overnight stay at Hotel Valencia on the night of the event.

Table for Eight
$800

﻿Includes seating for eight guests, $300 in raffle tickets, and two chances to win a complimentary overnight stay at Hotel Valencia on the night of the event.

Silver Package
$1,100

Includes seating for 12 guests, $500 in raffle tickets, and one overnight room at Hotel Valencia for the night of the event.

Golden Package
$1,300

Includes seating for 16 guests, $1,000 in raffle tickets, and two overnight rooms at Hotel Valencia for the night of the event.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!