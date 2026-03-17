Registration for: Together We RISE - Sunshine Rescue Mission & Hope Cottage Spring Banquet 2026

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About this event
Enjoy the full program & dinner.
If you prefer to pay with cash or check, please email or call us to make arrangements.
(928)774-3512
Sponsor a full table for 6 guests
If you prefer to pay with cash or check, please email or call us to make arrangements.
(928)774-3512
• 6 Tickets to attend the banquet
• Name or logo listed in event program
• Recognition on slideshow
• 6 Tickets to attend the banquet
• Name or logo listed in event program
• Recognition on slideshow
If you prefer to pay with cash or check, please email or call us to make arrangements.
(928)774-3512
• 6 Tickets to attend the banquet
• Logo in event program
• Logo on slideshow
• Recognition on event website
• Social media recognition
If you prefer to pay with cash or check, please email or call us to make arrangements.
(928)774-3512
• 6 Tickets to attend the banquet
• Half-page ad in program
• Prominent logo on event signage & printed materials
• Recognition during the event program
• Logo on event slideshow
• Dedicated social media recognition
• Option to display company materials
If you prefer to pay with cash or check, please email or call us to make arrangements.
(928)774-3512
• Recognized as the exclusive Presenting Sponsor of the banquet
• Premier logo placement on all event marketing
• Option to display company materials
• Featured spotlight post on social media
• Private meet & greet with leadership
• 12 VIP tickets to attend the banquet
• Full-page ad in event program
• Logo displayed on stage screen
• Recognition in newsletter
If you prefer to pay with cash or check, please email or call us to make arrangements.
(928)774-3512
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