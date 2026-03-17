Hosted by

Sunshine Rescue Mission

About this event

Registration for: Together We RISE - Sunshine Rescue Mission & Hope Cottage Spring Banquet 2026

3600 N Fourth St

Flagstaff, AZ 86004, USA

General Admission
$35

Enjoy the full program & dinner.


If you prefer to pay with cash or check, please email or call us to make arrangements.

(928)774-3512

[email protected]

Table
$175
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Sponsor a full table for 6 guests


If you prefer to pay with cash or check, please email or call us to make arrangements.

(928)774-3512

[email protected]

Mission Linen
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

• 6 Tickets to attend the banquet

• Name or logo listed in event program

• Recognition on slideshow

Helping Hands Sponsorship
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

• 6 Tickets to attend the banquet

• Name or logo listed in event program

• Recognition on slideshow


If you prefer to pay with cash or check, please email or call us to make arrangements.

(928)774-3512

[email protected]

Hope Giver Sponsorship
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

• 6 Tickets to attend the banquet

• Logo in event program

• Logo on slideshow

• Recognition on event website

• Social media recognition


If you prefer to pay with cash or check, please email or call us to make arrangements.

(928)774-3512

[email protected]

Heroic Sponsorship
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

• 6 Tickets to attend the banquet

• Half-page ad in program

• Prominent logo on event signage & printed materials

• Recognition during the event program

• Logo on event slideshow

• Dedicated social media recognition

• Option to display company materials


If you prefer to pay with cash or check, please email or call us to make arrangements.

(928)774-3512

[email protected]

Legacy Sponsorship
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 12 tickets

• Recognized as the exclusive Presenting Sponsor of the banquet

• Premier logo placement on all event marketing

• Option to display company materials

• Featured spotlight post on social media

• Private meet & greet with leadership

• 12 VIP tickets to attend the banquet

• Full-page ad in event program

• Logo displayed on stage screen

• Recognition in newsletter


If you prefer to pay with cash or check, please email or call us to make arrangements.

(928)774-3512

[email protected]

Add a donation for Sunshine Rescue Mission

$

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