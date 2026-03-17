Hot Air Jubilee

Hosted by

Hot Air Jubilee

About this event

2026 Hot Air Jubilee Sponsorship Opportunities

2800 4th St

Jackson, MI 49203, USA

Presenting Sponsor
$15,000

Your Company logo appears with event logo 

• 4 BALLOON RIDE VOUCHERS 

• 10 VIP Experience tickets 

• 5 VIP parking passes 

Banners displayed at launch field 

Included in radio/TV/social media advertising 

Emcee mentions during live balloon sessions 

• Logo in HAJ MOBILE APP and website 

• Opportunity to include company swag in pilot packs

Community Sustaining Sponsor
$7,500

• 3 BALLOON RIDE VOUCHERS 

• 8 VIP Experience tickets 

• 4 VIP parking passes 

• Banner displayed at launch field

• Included in radio/TV/social media advertising 

• Emcee mentions during live balloon sessions 

• Logo in HAJ MOBILE APP and website 

• Opportunity to include company swag in pilot packs

Flight Sponsor
$5,000

• 2 BALLOON RIDE VOUCHERS

• 4 VIP Experience ticket 

• 3 VIP Parking Passes 

• Banner displayed at launch field 

• Included in radio/TV/social media advertising 

• Emcee mentions during live balloon sessions 

• Company logo in HAJ MOBILE APP and website 

• Opportunity to include company swag in pilot packs 


US Women's National Championship Sponsor
$3,000

• Your Company logo on USWNC basket banners 

• 1 BALLOON RIDE VOUCHER REDEEMABLE ONLY DURING HAJ WEEKEND 

• 2 Welcome Party Tickets  

• 4 VIP Experience tickets *HAJ WEEKEND 

• 3 VIP Parking Passes *HAJ WEEKEND 

• Banner displayed at launch field *HAJ WEEKEND

• Included in radio/TV/social media advertising

• Emcee mentions during live HAJ balloon sessions

• Company logo in HAJ MOBILE APP and website 

• Opportunity to include company swag in pilot packs 

Glow Sponsor
$2,500

•2 VIP parking passes 

•Banner displayed at launch field

• Emcee mentions during live HAJ balloon sessions

• Company logo in HAJ MOBILE APP and website 

Kid's Area Sponsor
$1,000

•2 VIP parking passes 

•Banner displayed near Kid's Activities Area

• Emcee mentions during live HAJ balloon sessions

• Company logo in HAJ MOBILE APP and website 

Car Show/Jeep Show
Pay what you can

$300 Level:

•MC Mentions

•Logo on Car Show Banner

•Logo on HotAirJubilee.com


$500 Level:

•All above plus

•Announced at Awards Presentation

•Featured Social Media Post


$1,000 Level:

•All above plus

•Banner at Car Show Tent

•Sponsor Gift


$2,500 Level:

•All above plus

•Interview at Event

•VIP Parking Pass

•Banner at Feature Display

In-Kind Donation
Free

*Note: We may not be able to offer balloon rides for in-kind donations.


Please fill out the estimated in-kind donation amount on the "Questions" page of this form

Design Your Own Sponsorship
Pay what you can

Tell us how much you want to donate

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