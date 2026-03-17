2026 Hot Air Jubilee Sponsorship Opportunities

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About this event
• Your Company logo appears with event logo
• 4 BALLOON RIDE VOUCHERS
• 10 VIP Experience tickets
• 5 VIP parking passes
• Banners displayed at launch field
• Included in radio/TV/social media advertising
• Emcee mentions during live balloon sessions
• Logo in HAJ MOBILE APP and website
• Opportunity to include company swag in pilot packs
• 3 BALLOON RIDE VOUCHERS
• 8 VIP Experience tickets
• 4 VIP parking passes
• Banner displayed at launch field
• Included in radio/TV/social media advertising
• Emcee mentions during live balloon sessions
• Logo in HAJ MOBILE APP and website
• Opportunity to include company swag in pilot packs
• 2 BALLOON RIDE VOUCHERS
• 4 VIP Experience ticket
• 3 VIP Parking Passes
• Banner displayed at launch field
• Included in radio/TV/social media advertising
• Emcee mentions during live balloon sessions
• Company logo in HAJ MOBILE APP and website
• Opportunity to include company swag in pilot packs
• Your Company logo on USWNC basket banners
• 1 BALLOON RIDE VOUCHER REDEEMABLE ONLY DURING HAJ WEEKEND
• 2 Welcome Party Tickets
• 4 VIP Experience tickets *HAJ WEEKEND
• 3 VIP Parking Passes *HAJ WEEKEND
• Banner displayed at launch field *HAJ WEEKEND
• Included in radio/TV/social media advertising
• Emcee mentions during live HAJ balloon sessions
• Company logo in HAJ MOBILE APP and website
• Opportunity to include company swag in pilot packs
•2 VIP parking passes
•Banner displayed at launch field
• Emcee mentions during live HAJ balloon sessions
• Company logo in HAJ MOBILE APP and website
•2 VIP parking passes
•Banner displayed near Kid's Activities Area
• Emcee mentions during live HAJ balloon sessions
• Company logo in HAJ MOBILE APP and website
$300 Level:
•MC Mentions
•Logo on Car Show Banner
•Logo on HotAirJubilee.com
$500 Level:
•All above plus
•Announced at Awards Presentation
•Featured Social Media Post
$1,000 Level:
•All above plus
•Banner at Car Show Tent
•Sponsor Gift
$2,500 Level:
•All above plus
•Interview at Event
•VIP Parking Pass
•Banner at Feature Display
*Note: We may not be able to offer balloon rides for in-kind donations.
Please fill out the estimated in-kind donation amount on the "Questions" page of this form
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