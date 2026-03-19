The Renewal Center
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The Renewal Center

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The Renewal Center

About this event

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STORIES FROM THE CENTER: A Night of Renewal

33133 TX-249

Pinehurst, TX 77362, USA

General Admission
$100

Come have dinner with us, and be inspired.

Friend of the Shop
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Sponsor a dinner for two guests.

Recognition in the evening program.


(this option provides seats for two people to come)

House Blend Sponsor
$700
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Table for 8 guests.

Recognition in the evening program and event screens.

Community Sponsor
$1,000

(Support the mission without hosting a table.)

Recognition in the evening program.

Recognition on the event screens.



Dark Roast Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Table for 8 guests.

Recognition in the program and event screens.

Two social media acknowledgements

Platinum Roast Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Table for 8 guests.

Personal thank you from the stage during the event.

Recognition in the program and event screens.

Two social media acknowledgements

Story Sponsor
$2,500

(Support the mission without hosting a table.)

Featured Social Media shoutouts.

Recognition in the evening program.

Recognition on the event screens.

Reserve Roast Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Table for 8 guests.

Scheduled video podcast/interview style where you get to talk about your business and why supporting The Renewal Center matters.

Recognition from the stage during the event.
Recognition in program, event screens, and social media.

Impact Sponsor
$5,000

(Support the mission without hosting a table.)

Name/Logo listed on The Renewal Center website. Recognition from the stage during the event,.

Recognition in the evening program.

Recognition on the event screens.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!