STORIES FROM THE CENTER: A Night of Renewal

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
About this event
Come have dinner with us, and be inspired.
Sponsor a dinner for two guests.
Recognition in the evening program.
(this option provides seats for two people to come)
Table for 8 guests.
Recognition in the evening program and event screens.
(Support the mission without hosting a table.)
Recognition in the evening program.
Recognition on the event screens.
Table for 8 guests.
Recognition in the program and event screens.
Two social media acknowledgements
Table for 8 guests.
Personal thank you from the stage during the event.
Recognition in the program and event screens.
Two social media acknowledgements
(Support the mission without hosting a table.)
Featured Social Media shoutouts.
Recognition in the evening program.
Recognition on the event screens.
Table for 8 guests.
Scheduled video podcast/interview style where you get to talk about your business and why supporting The Renewal Center matters.
Recognition from the stage during the event.
Recognition in program, event screens, and social media.
(Support the mission without hosting a table.)
Name/Logo listed on The Renewal Center website. Recognition from the stage during the event,.
Recognition in the evening program.
Recognition on the event screens.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!