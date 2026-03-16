The Annual Out + Excellent Charity Gala

About this event
ONE NIGHT ONLY: Be in the room, as we honor the past + present pillars of Pride Nightlife: The Oakland LGBTQ Center, The White Horse, Fluid 510, Golden Ratio, Werk The Room HQ, + Queer Aunties LA. Meet and mingle with the venues, collectives, and visionaries who elevated nightlife into belonging, before it was: Safe, Profitable, or Popular. This curated regional LGBTQIA+ guestlist will only be in the same room for one night only. Afterparty to follow.
Ticket includes:
This limited ticket tier is designed for early supporters who believe in expanding opportunity and advancing leadership across communities.
Wine, champagne, and signature cocktails will be available for purchase throughout the evening.
Your presence helps fuel programs that strengthen leadership development, arts access, and economic pathways nationwide.
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