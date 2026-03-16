The K. Stewart Foundation

Hosted by

The K. Stewart Foundation

About this event

The Annual Out + Excellent Charity Gala

1736 Franklin St

Oakland, CA 94612, USA

"Pillars of Pride" After Glow @7PM
$20

ONE NIGHT ONLY: Be in the room, as we honor the past + present pillars of Pride Nightlife: The Oakland LGBTQ Center, The White Horse, Fluid 510, Golden Ratio, Werk The Room HQ, + Queer Aunties LA. Meet and mingle with the venues, collectives, and visionaries who elevated nightlife into belonging, before it was: Safe, Profitable, or Popular. This curated regional LGBTQIA+ guestlist will only be in the same room for one night only. Afterparty to follow.

VIP Admission
$85

Ticket includes:

  • Admission for (1) Guest to the full gala experience from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM, featuring: live cultural performances, 2026 honoree recognition, and access to the silent auction. Attendees are welcome to stay for the After-Party.
  • (1) Drink Ticket
  • (1) Curated dinner experience | Dinner is served promptly at 6pm


This limited ticket tier is designed for early supporters who believe in expanding opportunity and advancing leadership across communities.


Wine, champagne, and signature cocktails will be available for purchase throughout the evening.


Your presence helps fuel programs that strengthen leadership development, arts access, and economic pathways nationwide.

Friend of the Foundation
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
  • (2) reserved seats at the Gala .
  • Listing in the digital event program for the Gala
  • Logo placement on the Gala Step + Repeat
  • Acknowledgment as a community partner in event communications
Community Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
  • All of the above.
  • (1) Private table for a total of (8) guests
  • Recognition from MC during the Gala program
  • Logo placement on site during the (3) Out + Excellent Conference Step + Repeat | 50K Oakland Pride Guests expected | Exposure to 1.5M social media impressions
Add a donation for The K. Stewart Foundation

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