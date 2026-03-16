The Annual Out + Excellent Charity Gala

Ticket includes:

Admission for (1) Guest to the full gala experience from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM, featuring: live cultural performances, 2026 honoree recognition, and access to the silent auction. Attendees are welcome to stay for the After-Party.

(1) Drink Ticket

(1) Curated dinner experience | Dinner is served promptly at 6pm





This limited ticket tier is designed for early supporters who believe in expanding opportunity and advancing leadership across communities.



Wine, champagne, and signature cocktails will be available for purchase throughout the evening.





Your presence helps fuel programs that strengthen leadership development, arts access, and economic pathways nationwide.