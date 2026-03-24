Rochester Main Street

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Rochester Main Street

About this event

Rochester Main Street Annual Meet & Greet

Governor's Inn Ballroom

78 Wakefield St, Rochester, NH 03867, USA

JOIN US - ON US - That's for FREE!
Free

📢 Join Us for Rochester Main Street’s Annual Meet & Greet! 📢
Rochester Main Street invites you to our Annual Meeting —a night to celebrate Rochester, look ahead to exciting projects, and connect with local business owners, city officials and more.
🏛 What to Expect:
✨ Highlights from the past year
📈 Future plans for Rochester Main Street
🍽️ Delicious food & great company.
Come be part of the conversation and help shape the future of Downtown Rochester! Whether you’re a business owner, resident, or supporter, your voice matters.
📍 Location: The Governor’s Inn, Rochester, NH
🎟️ RSVP REQUIRED: Tickets  include a Seis de Mayo buffet!
Let’s celebrate our city, our progress, and our shared vision for the future! We’d love to see you there!

JOIN US - ON YOU - THROW US A JACKSON - That's a $20
$20

It's the same food, same company and same fun but you're supporting Rochester Main Street's mission.

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!