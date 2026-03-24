Rochester Main Street Annual Meet & Greet

About this event
78 Wakefield St, Rochester, NH 03867, USA
📢 Join Us for Rochester Main Street’s Annual Meet & Greet! 📢
Rochester Main Street invites you to our Annual Meeting —a night to celebrate Rochester, look ahead to exciting projects, and connect with local business owners, city officials and more.
🏛 What to Expect:
✨ Highlights from the past year
📈 Future plans for Rochester Main Street
🍽️ Delicious food & great company.
Come be part of the conversation and help shape the future of Downtown Rochester! Whether you’re a business owner, resident, or supporter, your voice matters.
📍 Location: The Governor’s Inn, Rochester, NH
🎟️ RSVP REQUIRED: Tickets include a Seis de Mayo buffet!
Let’s celebrate our city, our progress, and our shared vision for the future! We’d love to see you there!
It's the same food, same company and same fun but you're supporting Rochester Main Street's mission.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!