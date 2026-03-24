Rochester Main Street Annual Meet & Greet

📢 Join Us for Rochester Main Street’s Annual Meet & Greet! 📢

Rochester Main Street invites you to our Annual Meeting —a night to celebrate Rochester, look ahead to exciting projects, and connect with local business owners, city officials and more.

🏛 What to Expect:

✨ Highlights from the past year

📈 Future plans for Rochester Main Street

🍽️ Delicious food & great company.

Come be part of the conversation and help shape the future of Downtown Rochester! Whether you’re a business owner, resident, or supporter, your voice matters.

📍 Location: The Governor’s Inn, Rochester, NH

🎟️ RSVP REQUIRED: Tickets include a Seis de Mayo buffet!

Let’s celebrate our city, our progress, and our shared vision for the future! We’d love to see you there!