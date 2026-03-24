Women of Strength Brunch Celebration

Hosted by
About this event
Includes full event access and brunch.
Join us for an inspiring afternoon celebrating women, community, and impact.
Includes priority seating, and an enhanced experience. Includes brunch and event entry.
Thank you for supporting our mission at a higher level.
Includes reserved seating
Your business or name will be displayed at the table and recognized during the event.
Your sponsorship helps us cover event costs so all proceeds support our housing initiative.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!