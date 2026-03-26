Norcross High School Class of 2006

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Norcross High School Class of 2006

About this event

NHS Class of 2006-20 Year Reunion

Chamblee

GA 30341

2006 Alumni Ticket
$100
Available until Jul 1

Each alumni ticket includes: Free Parking, Admission, Food, Open Bar, Entertainment and a Swag Bag (For 2006 Alumni Only).

Guest Ticket
$60
Available until Jul 1

Plus one/guest ticket includes: Free Parking, Food, Open Bar and Entertainment. (This is not for classmates and Does not include a Swag Bag)



Alumni Early Bird Price Lock Deposit
$50

Secure your alumni ticket with a $50 non-refundable deposit and lock in the current early bird ticket price of $100.00 before rates increase. The deposit will be applied to your final balance due no later than 07/15/2026. You will need to utilize the link to pay your remaining balance. Each alumni ticket includes: Free Parking, Admission, Food, Open Bar, Entertainment and a Swag Bag (For 2006 Alumni Only)

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