NHS Class of 2006-20 Year Reunion

Secure your alumni ticket with a $50 non-refundable deposit and lock in the current early bird ticket price of $100.00 before rates increase. The deposit will be applied to your final balance due no later than 07/15/2026. You will need to utilize the link to pay your remaining balance. Each alumni ticket includes: Free Parking, Admission, Food, Open Bar, Entertainment and a Swag Bag (For 2006 Alumni Only)