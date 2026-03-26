NHS Class of 2006-20 Year Reunion

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About this event
GA 30341
Each alumni ticket includes: Free Parking, Admission, Food, Open Bar, Entertainment and a Swag Bag (For 2006 Alumni Only).
Plus one/guest ticket includes: Free Parking, Food, Open Bar and Entertainment. (This is not for classmates and Does not include a Swag Bag)
Secure your alumni ticket with a $50 non-refundable deposit and lock in the current early bird ticket price of $100.00 before rates increase. The deposit will be applied to your final balance due no later than 07/15/2026. You will need to utilize the link to pay your remaining balance. Each alumni ticket includes: Free Parking, Admission, Food, Open Bar, Entertainment and a Swag Bag (For 2006 Alumni Only)
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