Lowrie Primary PTA

Hosted by

Lowrie Primary PTA

About this event

After School FUN with your favorite teachers & friends!

28995 SW Brown Rd

Wilsonville, OR 97070, USA

Pizza & Painting! (Grades K-2)
$25

Wednesday, May 13
2:15pm-3:15pm

We'll get creative with a fun painting project and enjoy a pizza snack!
Hosted by Kinder teachers

Ice Cream Social (Grades K-2)
$25

Thursday, May 14
2:15pm-3pm
Come enjoy delicious ice cream and fun with your friends!

Hosted by the 1st grade teachers

Board Games & Snacks! (K-2)
$25

Thursday, May 21

2:15pm-3:00pm

We'll play games, have fun with friends, and enjoy some tasty snacks!
Hosted by the 2nd grade teachers

Outdoor Art + Snacks! (Grades 3-5)
$25

Wednesday, May 20

2:15pm-3:15pm

Join us for an outdoor art experience and snacks!
Hosted by the 4th grade teachers

Karaoke & Dance Party! (Grades 3-5)
$25

Thursday, May 27

2:15pm-3:15pm

Come ready to sing and dance (all levels welcome!). We'll enjoy some yummy snacks, too!
Hosted by the 3rd grade teachers

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