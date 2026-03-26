After School FUN with your favorite teachers & friends!

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About this event
Wednesday, May 13
2:15pm-3:15pm
We'll get creative with a fun painting project and enjoy a pizza snack!
Hosted by Kinder teachers
Thursday, May 14
2:15pm-3pm
Come enjoy delicious ice cream and fun with your friends!
Hosted by the 1st grade teachers
Thursday, May 21
2:15pm-3:00pm
We'll play games, have fun with friends, and enjoy some tasty snacks!
Hosted by the 2nd grade teachers
Wednesday, May 20
2:15pm-3:15pm
Join us for an outdoor art experience and snacks!
Hosted by the 4th grade teachers
Thursday, May 27
2:15pm-3:15pm
Come ready to sing and dance (all levels welcome!). We'll enjoy some yummy snacks, too!
Hosted by the 3rd grade teachers
$
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