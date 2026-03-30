The Urban Mission

Hosted by

The Urban Mission

About this event

Sponsor the Annual Golf Scramble

Swag Bag Sponsor: golf balls item
Swag Bag Sponsor: golf balls
$1,000

Get your logo on a shiny golf ball included in each swag bag provided to Golf Scramble players.


This level of sponsorship includes registration to the Scramble for 4 players.

Swag Bag Sponsor: ball markers item
Swag Bag Sponsor: ball markers
$1,000

Include your logo on a ball marker in each swag bag provided to Golf Scramble players.


This level of sponsorship includes registration to the Scramble for 4 players.

Swag Bag Sponsor: bag tags item
Swag Bag Sponsor: bag tags
$1,000

Provide bag tags with tees for each Golf Scramble player, featuring your logo.


This level of sponsorship includes registration to the Scramble for 4 players.

Swag Bag Sponsor: towels item
Swag Bag Sponsor: towels
$1,000

Put your logo on a golf towel included in each swag bag provided to Golf Scramble players.


This level of sponsorship includes registration to the Scramble for 4 players.

Swag Bag Sponsor: water bottles item
Swag Bag Sponsor: water bottles
$500

Place your logo on labels for plastic water bottles included in each swag bag provided to Golf Scramble players.

Swag Bag Sponsor: divot tools item
Swag Bag Sponsor: divot tools
$500

Provide divot tools for each Golf Scramble player, featuring your logo.

Competition Sponsor: 25K Shootout item
Competition Sponsor: 25K Shootout
$1,000

This competition is the grand prize opportunity for the winning team of the Scramble. The four team members will have a shot at winning $25,000!


This level of sponsorship includes registration to the Scramble for 4 players.

Competition Sponsor: Hole-in-One item
Competition Sponsor: Hole-in-One
$1,000

All players will have a shot at this competition, and the winner will receive a 6-day Caribbean cruise.


This level of sponsorship includes registration to the Scramble for 4 players.

Competition Sponsor: Putting Contest item
Competition Sponsor: Putting Contest
$1,000

One lucky player will have the chance at a 50-foot putt, to win a prize of $5,000!


The player will be chosen to participate by drawing a name.

Competition Sponsor: Closest to the Pin item
Competition Sponsor: Closest to the Pin
$500

Whichever player manages to land closest to the pin will receive a prize!


This competition will be available to all players.

Competition Sponsor: Longest Drive item
Competition Sponsor: Longest Drive
$500

Think you can hit your golf ball further than anyone else? The winner of this competition will receive a prize!


This competition will be available to all players.

Hole Sponsorship item
Hole Sponsorship
$100

This level of sponsorship includes your name or logo on a sign posted at a hole on the course.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!