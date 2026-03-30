Sponsor the Annual Golf Scramble

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About this event
Get your logo on a shiny golf ball included in each swag bag provided to Golf Scramble players.
This level of sponsorship includes registration to the Scramble for 4 players.
Include your logo on a ball marker in each swag bag provided to Golf Scramble players.
This level of sponsorship includes registration to the Scramble for 4 players.
Provide bag tags with tees for each Golf Scramble player, featuring your logo.
This level of sponsorship includes registration to the Scramble for 4 players.
Put your logo on a golf towel included in each swag bag provided to Golf Scramble players.
This level of sponsorship includes registration to the Scramble for 4 players.
Place your logo on labels for plastic water bottles included in each swag bag provided to Golf Scramble players.
Provide divot tools for each Golf Scramble player, featuring your logo.
This competition is the grand prize opportunity for the winning team of the Scramble. The four team members will have a shot at winning $25,000!
This level of sponsorship includes registration to the Scramble for 4 players.
All players will have a shot at this competition, and the winner will receive a 6-day Caribbean cruise.
This level of sponsorship includes registration to the Scramble for 4 players.
One lucky player will have the chance at a 50-foot putt, to win a prize of $5,000!
The player will be chosen to participate by drawing a name.
Whichever player manages to land closest to the pin will receive a prize!
This competition will be available to all players.
Think you can hit your golf ball further than anyone else? The winner of this competition will receive a prize!
This competition will be available to all players.
This level of sponsorship includes your name or logo on a sign posted at a hole on the course.
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